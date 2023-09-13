Minecraft villages can be a huge help for players regardless of how far they have progressed in a given world. The villagers in these in-game areas provide trading opportunities and even allow players to loot their items via chests located in various buildings. In addition, players can tame cats that spawn in villages if they'd like.

Certain world seeds provide quick access to villages and all of their benefits. Regardless of whether Minecraft fans are enjoying the game on Java or Bedrock Edition, there is no shortage of seeds that provide village access, even close to the world spawns in some situations. This can result in a spectacular starting point for players in Survival Mode.

If Minecraft players are hunting for some seeds that provide them village access at their convenience, there are more than a few worth trying out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Excellent Minecraft seeds for villages as of the 1.20 update

1) Multi-structure island (5488339848409328138, Bedrock)

This seed offers a village and many other structures to explore and loot (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

This Minecraft seed may be worth checking out for an interesting survival experience in an island setting. Players will spawn on a sizable island with multiple structures to explore, including a taiga village, a woodland mansion, and a ruined portal off the shoreline.

After getting their bearings at the village at (X: 152 Z: 136), players can start exploring, battling, and looting to conquer the spawn island.

2) Swamp-village lite (6173333333396374279, Bedrock)

The village in this Minecraft seed is found in a particularly strange biome setup (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Although swamp villages don't generate naturally in vanilla Minecraft, this seed offers something quite close to one. After spawning, players can head to the approximate coordinates of (X: -264 Z: -360) to find a plains village resting within a swamp. Even more unusual is the fact that this swamp biome is resting right next to a snowy one.

It isn't too often that a village generates in a swamp, much less one right next to a cold-temperature biome. This presents some interesting building and exploration opportunities.

3) Cherry grove/ice spike village (4094449486464330859, Bedrock)

This seed's village presents some great nearby biomes to check out (Image via Grieving_gecko/Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft fans can use a little variety around their village for resource collection or building sites. This seed provides that by spawning players right next to a standard plains village but with cherry grove and ice spike biomes directly behind it.

Moreover, there are some additional structures in the ice spike biome, including a pillager outpost at (X: 408 Z: 488).

4) The four villages (-7570269498583982154, Java)

If Minecraft players prefer more than one village at their spawn point, this Java seed offers four of them within walking distance. If that wasn't enough, two shipwrecks rest nearby at (X: 72 Z: -152) and (X: -312 Z: -136), as well as a pillager outpost at (X: -176 Z: 176).

The four villages and two shipwrecks offer plenty of loot and trading opportunities, which should be quite helpful to help gear players up before battling the pillagers.

5) Snow-capped village (5050320454851297089, Bedrock)

This village in a snowy mountain valley would make for a nice starting point in Minecraft (Image via YouAffectionate7881/Reddit)

Although Minecraft players won't spawn near a village in this seed, they'll have two options to travel to. One rests in a relatively ordinary location at (X: 232 Z: 408), but fans can find a more intriguing village at (X: 664 Z: -248). The latter structure is nestled in the valley of a snowy mountain, providing players with a place to stay and plenty of mountains to mine through.

In addition, while the spawn point doesn't have a village, fans can find a ruined portal and an ancient city at (X: 40 Z: 120) and (X: 104 Y: -51 Z: 88) respectively.

6) Mesa mansion village (-8234810046665164343, Bedrock)

The villagers in this Minecraft seed have some fairly unsavory neighbors (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Every so often, a Minecraft village is generated in a particularly strange place or a fairly dangerous one. This seed combines a village and a woodland mansion on a small watery inlet just a short walk from the spawn point at (X: 174 Z: 138). Hopefully, players can clear out the mansion with minimal threat being posed to the villagers.

After safeguarding the village, players can stop by the coordinates of (X: 184 Z: 56) to loot or do a little archeology in a nearby desert pyramid.

7) Triple blacksmith village (-2129989986791735021, Bedrock)

Blacksmith shops provide some of the best free loot Minecraft players can find in villages (Image via AlexLaSnypeure/Reddit)

Blacksmith shops can be some of the most beneficial locations in any Minecraft village. This is thanks to the high-quality items that their loot chests carry, which can include goodies like obsidian blocks, gold/iron ingots, horse armor, food, and sometimes even diamonds.

For this seed, fans will have to traverse the map (or teleport) to the coordinates (X: -440 Z: -472), where they'll find a plains village sandwiched between a forest and a swamp. However, the real draw of the village comes in the form of three blacksmith shops, and it even has three leatherworkers and a cartographer villager.

8) The bridging village (-3212024726171399660, Java)

This Minecraft seed sees a village bridging itself between multiple landmasses (Image via Fortunehoe/Reddit)

Every so often, Minecraft villages pop up in a fantastic location relative to their surrounding terrain. Such is the case in this seed, where players can find a village that bridges the gap between four landmasses at (X: 224 Z: 16). Players may take the initiative to expand the village itself or create some compelling builds.

In addition to the village itself, fans can also find a ruined portal resting nearby at (X: 136 Z: 168) in case they need a little more loot to get started.

9) Sloped mountain village (2965596134613840156, Java)

This Minecraft village is constructed in a terraced style along the slope of a mountain (Image via Fortunehoe/Reddit)

If players love a good mountain range to explore, this seed comes paired with one right at the spawn point, and a village rests on one of its inner slopes at (X: -416 Z: 80). Fans can begin there, get some supplies, and find their shelter or craft weapons and armor. However, the mountain range at spawn also has a few secrets.

To be specific, the same mountain range possesses two ancient cities at (X: -344 Y: -51 Z: 24) and (X: -712 Y: -51 Z: 88). A ruined portal rests at (X: -472 Z: 216), and an additional village lies outside the mountains at (X: -272 Z: -256).

10) Villages and pyramids (-2446330375788448859, Java)

A highly-populated desert biome like this should be a great starting point in Minecraft (Image via Fortunehoe/Reddit)

Desert biome spawns aren't often favored by Minecraft players, but this seed may be an exception. Fans can find four separate villages a short distance from their spawn point. Two of these villages are generated right next to desert pyramids. This provides plenty of looting, trading, and archeological opportunities with minimal effort from the player.

The desert villages can be found at:

X: -320 Z: -160

X: 224 Z: -272

X: -192 Z: 160 (contains a pyramid)

X: 64 Z: 256 (contains a pyramid)

Furthermore, the village located at (X: 224 Z: -272) also has a desert well, which contains suspicious sand blocks that can be brushed for archeological pursuits.