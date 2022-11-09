5 best Minecraft build ideas for deserts in 2022

Desert biomes can be quite vast in Minecraft, meaning they're begging to be built on.

While players will occasionally find pyramids and villages scattered throughout the biome, they may want to consider creating their own fantastic structures in the desert.

Thanks to the infinite creativity of the Minecraft community, players can find endless examples of great desert biome builds. While there are simply too many to list all at once, it isn't a bad idea to look at some inspirational choices curated by the game's community.

Hopefully, these builds can give fellow players their own unique ideas on what they can create when venturing through a desert biome.

Yakhchal, revamped pyramid, and 3 other awesome Minecraft builds to construct in desert biomes

1) Desert Starter House

If you're going to live in a desert biome, you might as well fit the theme (Image via u/[deleted]/Reddit)

While this desert build isn't some form of masterwork, it is very functional and effective for newer players and those who spend a lot of time in the Minecraft desert.

Built with a combination of wood blocks, buttons, signs, and sandstone, this starter home is a great way to keep oneself safe from hostile mobs. Players can integrate this build into a desert village, and it would fit right in.

Obviously, depending on a player's needs, they can always expand or change the base design. If they're enjoying the game in Survival Mode, they may need some extra space for item storage or crafting blocks.

2) Desert Inn

Players can rest their bones after a long trek through the desert in a nice inn (Image via u/webstersuck/Reddit)

For a sizable step up from a desert home in Minecraft, why not build an inn? Traveling through the desert can be a harsh experience with very few food sources and vegetation, so finding an inn to stop by for a night might be a welcome sight.

This Reddit build by Webstersuck is constructed of sandstone and wood but is rife with plantlife to make the inn pop in contrast to the desert.

This build should fit quite nicely on a Minecraft multiplayer server, but players can still certainly put it to good use during solo play.

3) Yakhchal

Historical builds like this Yakhchal are an interesting thought when building desert projects (Image via u/DalberNarra/Reddit)

While unique player creations are well and good in Minecraft, historical builds are an interesting angle to pursue. For example, Redditor DalberNarra created a Yakhchal through the use of mud brick and sandstone blocks. These buildings were used during the days of the Persian Empire to keep ice away from the harsh climate of the desert.

The impressive appearance of this build is made even more intriguing by the basic blocks it is built from. Mud was introduced in Minecraft version 1.19, and it's quite easy to form in large amounts to create a historical build like this one.

4) Desert City

A desert city this impressive would take time, but you can't argue with the results (Image via u/clboisvert14/Reddit)

It isn't unheard of to find a desert village in Minecraft, but some players have bigger plans in mind for a desert-based civilization.

Redditor Clboisvert14 created an entire thriving city with a desert theme. This build would take hours upon hours of building even in Creative Mode, but some players excel at focusing on larger and time-consuming projects.

Some Minecraft players may even prefer to retrofit a village into an entire town or city. This way, villagers can go about their day in a vastly improved quality. The very same can be said for players residing in the city.

5) Revamped Pyramid

A new-look desert pyramid can bring sinister or positive feelings depending on appearance (Image via TrixyBlox/YouTube)

Desert pyramids often dot Minecraft's sun-scorched biomes, but they leave something to be desired. Since this is the case, why not completely renovate or improve on an existing pyramid or create one from scratch? It isn't even necessary to feel constrained by building with sandstone; players can try different block combinations and see what they come up with.

This build by TrixyBlox is a perfect example. Using dark, contrasting blocks, the content creator constructed a very eerie yet iconic pyramid.

The structure's size is much more akin to what we'd see in the real world, making it even more awe-inspiring to view from a distance.

