10 best Minecraft ocean build ideas (2023)

Minecraft, the adored sandbox game, provides players with a realm of limitless opportunities. Among the game's most captivating elements is the chance to create distinctive constructions; you can even craft your magnum opus in the depths of the sea. You can also breathe underwater using a few methods, such as crafting and wearing a Respiration-enchanted helmet, using Water Breathing potions, or creating air pockets by placing doors or sponge blocks underwater.

In this article, we'll explore the top 10 Minecraft ocean build ideas for 2023, each brimming with creativity and functionality.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's own opinions.

Simple underwater base, modern river base, and other amazing Minecraft ocean build ideas

1) Simple starter underwater base

Starter Underwater Base (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you've just embarked on a new Minecraft world, and resources are scarce, Folli's simple starter underwater base can save the day. This base can be constructed in Survival mode without any underwater breathing assistance. All you need is a 10x10 area for the cube and the ability to follow instructions.

This base features an abundance of Spruce Trapdoors and includes all the survival essentials: crafting stations, furnaces, and even an enchanting table. Accessing the interior is a breeze – just descend the ladders from the surface platform. While it may become a bit cramped as your game progresses, it's the ideal starting base that ticks all the boxes.

2) Modern river base

Modern River Base (Image via Mojang Studios)

The modern river base is an excellent choice for those who prefer not to venture too far from land and risk encounters with Drowned and Trident-wielding foes. Created by Minecraft Today, this base offers all the amenities you need for a successful survival experience.

What sets this base apart is its modern architectural design, complete with a central spot for an End Crystal or Beacon, depending on your preference. Its proximity to the land adds an extra layer of security while maintaining an aquatic atmosphere.

3) Secret underwater base

Secret underwater base (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you dream of having a secret base hidden beneath the waves, Kiyoshi's design is perfect for you. This base requires a 16x16 flat underwater area and uses terracotta, wood, and concrete for construction.

The base is adorned with Sea Lantern rings on both ends, providing ample lighting and a mesmerizing atmosphere. It houses all the essentials for a successful survival experience, including an enchanting table with numerous bookcases for potent enchantments. Plus, the open glass ceiling allows you to observe aquatic life and track the passage of daylight.

4) Double-pod underwater base

Double pod base (Image via SheepGG)

SheepGG's double-pod underwater base is a true masterpiece for those with an abundance of Glass blocks (approximately 600 blocks). It's best situated in a coral reef biome for added aquatic charm.

This base can be constructed at your desired depth as long as you include a high ladder for surface access. The interior is adorned with fish decorations, adding a touch of whimsy to this underwater paradise.

5) Underwater cube base

Underwater cube base (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sometimes, simplicity is key. JUNS MAB's underwater cube base is a 12x12x6 cube crafted with Spruce planks and glass. The bridge entrance features extinguished Campfires, showcasing creativity in the details.

This base maximizes the limited space available, housing an enchanting table and a charming kitchen. It's an excellent choice for those who prefer a straightforward, easy-to-follow design.

6) Submerged crater base

Submerged crater base (Image via Mojang Studios)

You don't have to delve deep into the ocean for a stunning underwater base. Archelaus's submerged crater design is suitable even for shallow waters. This base offers a breathtaking view of the sky at sunset and utilizes new light sources, such as Lanterns, for a captivating ambiance.

Set your base in a Swamp area for a unique twist on this design, and don't forget to enhance the experience with texture packs and shaders.

7) Ruined ancient pyramid

Pyramid base (Image via Mojang Studios)

This base will draw inspiration from Minecraft's generated structures, like Ocean Monuments and Desert Pyramids. Spudetti's ruined ancient pyramid uses Smooth Sandstone blocks to create a unique outer frame. Sea Lanterns and aquatic decorations seamlessly blend the base with its environment.

Enhance the visual appeal further with texture packs, shaders, and Optifine, making your base an extraordinary sight.

8) Underwater glass dome

Underwater glass dome (Image via Mojang Studios)

For those who want an unobstructed view of the sea's depths, a glass dome is the way to go. Random Steve Guy's underwater glass dome offers a 360-degree underwater panorama. The main challenge is not drowning while constructing the glass rings to enclose the dome.

Consider finding a nearby Shipwreck to complement the wooden interior, creating a truly immersive experience.

9) Transforming an ocean monument

Ocean monument base (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you're up for a monumental challenge, consider transforming an ocean monument into your underwater haven. As demonstrated by YouTuber Grian, this project involves draining the water and completely overhauling the structure.

Undoubtedly one of the most time-consuming but rewarding Minecraft ocean builds, it's an endeavor that few players can claim to have accomplished. Your dedication will result in a breathtaking underwater masterpiece.

10) Underwater mountain house

Underwater mountain house in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Not all underwater bases need to be fully submerged. Random Steve Guy makes another appearance on our list with a beautiful construction that combines underwater and above-water elements. Yellow Terracotta lines the interior walls, and a spacious layout caters to all your survival needs.

Imagine waking up to a direct view of marine life passing by your black Stained Glass window. You have the freedom to customize this design to your heart's content.

Minecraft's ocean biome offers an array of exciting possibilities for creative players. These top 10 ocean build ideas for 2023 encompass various difficulty levels and styles, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether you're seeking a simple starter base or an ambitious ocean monument transformation, these designs will elevate your Minecraft experience.