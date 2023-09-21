New Minecraft Bedrock Edition update finally adds crawling to the game

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently received an update that adds a bunch of new features for players to test. One of the features is crawling in tight spaces. For several years, the game allowed players to crouch and walk. However, this movement did not enable them to crouch or walk in areas smaller than two blocks. Now, however, they can finally do so.

Here is everything to know about crawling in the new Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.30 update.

Everything to know about crawling in the new Minecraft Bedrock Edition update

What does crawling mean?

Players can now crawl through spaces that are only one block tall and wide in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

For those who are not too familiar with Minecraft's mechanics, crawling now means players' in-game characters can squeeze themselves into tight, one-block-wide tunnels and move through them.

This feature is already present in Java Edition and is now being implemented in Bedrock Edition. It is one of the mechanics that the Bedrock playerbase has wanted for quite some time.

When crawling, a player's height is reduced to 5/8th of a block, and the speed at which they progress is the same as sneaking. They can also crawl with weapons and items in their hands.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.20.30 patch notes for crawling

When Mojang released the 1.20.30 update for Bedrock Edition, they also released a patch notes article on their website. Here is everything they wrote about the crawling feature in the game:

The Crawling experimental toggle has been removed, and crawling under one block gaps is now fully implemented into the game

Updated the camera interpolation rate when crawling to match Java Edition

Fixed some scenarios where crawling was not correctly being triggered on the server

This means that the feature was previously available under the experimental toggle but has been fully implemented in the game now. Furthermore, the interpolation rate of the camera while crawling has been improved to match Java Edition.

How to crawl in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Unfortunately, players cannot just use a button to enter crawl mode and start going through nooks and crannies. They will have to use a trapdoor, fence gate, piston, or elytra to enter crawl mode.

One way to do it is by using a trap door, crouching underneath it, and activating it with a right click. This will allow players to enter crawl mode and navigate through tight spaces.

Players can also push themselves down using a fence gate and piston. They can also exit the Elytra flight mode and end up in the one-block tunnel. Even throwing an ender pearl in one block space would work. One can also use a trident with a riptide enchantment to enter such spaces and start crawling.