How to crawl in Minecraft Bedrock 

Minecraft Bedrock has recently been upgraded to version 1.20.30. With this, the developers have tried to narrow the bridge between the Java and the Bedrock editions. One of these features includes a new “Crawling Mechanism.” Originally introduced as an experimental feature, it has now finally been introduced into the newest update of the game's edition.

That being said, let's look at what the mechanism comprises and how to perform it in Minecraft Bedrock's latest edition.

Crawling Mechanism in Minecraft

What is crawling, and how to do it?

Crawl your way through spaces smaller than 1.5 blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

This Minecraft mechanism is relatively straightforward and simple to understand. Players can now crawl under any space which is less than 1.5 blocks. The crawling position is similar to the one we see when flying an Elytra.

In this state, the height of the player is reduced by 5/8th of a block, and the speed through which one progresses is the same as sneaking. You can also crawl using weapons and items in your hand.

Some techniques you can employ to crawl (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the techniques to employ is using a trap door. Crouch underneath one and activate it with a right click. This will allow you to navigate through tight spaces. Other methods also include using a fence gate, pistons, exiting Elytra flight in one block high space, and throwing an Ender pearl in one block space.

You can also use a trident with a riptide enchantment to enter such spaces and initiate crawling.

Synchronizing the mechanics with Java edition

The disparity in the mechanics of crawling that existed between Java and Bedrock editions (Image via Mojang Studios)

The crawling feature in the Java edition has been prevalent for a long time. The addition of crawling as an experimental feature in the Bedrock edition witnessed certain noticeable differences. A peculiar one is the camera interpolation rate involved when initiating the mechanism.

Difference in the camera interpolation at a similar angle between Java and Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios)

The camera interpolation in Java edition, when viewed in a third-person perspective, is more flexible, giving you an enhanced field of view and control. As a Bedrock experimental feature, the camera angles for the same were restricted.

This has been brought in sync with the Java edition, and players will not have to encounter this hassle. Also, the speed difference to initiate crouching between both editions has been resolved, thereby making it faster.

Benefits of this mechanism in your Minecraft adventure

Explore caves and ores faster by crawling (Image via Mojang Studios)

Exploration: One of the biggest advantages of this feature is the exploration aspect. Players can now explore otherwise inaccessible tight spaces in areas like caves, dungeons, and abandoned mines. You can go dive mining and easily find resources like diamonds and other ores by using a one-block space. The new update has also increased the diamond ore generation.

Sneak through difficult regions (Image via Mojang Studios)

Covert tactics: Using a one-block crawling system, you can now invade hostile areas like ancient temples and Nether fortresses more easily and access the loot that they contain.

Building: Creativity can never be shy from such a mechanism, especially when it comes to building. Make a secret base, a parkour course, mazes, or tunnels to enhance your gameplay.

Perhaps one of the most significant and useful additions to Minecraft Bedrock, crawling is a topic that will be talked about in the Minecraft community. The upgradation of the mechanics to be synchronized with the Java edition also enhances it, making it user-friendly and super helpful.

Thus, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30 is expected to please many players in the Minecraft community.