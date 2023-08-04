Upcoming Minecraft 1.20.2 update to improve diamond ore distribution

In Minecraft, Diamonds are easily one of the rarest materials. However, a change is coming in 1.20.2, to improve how the distribution of this ore is handled. The current system is subject to change, as the developers at Mojang Studios are looking for player feedback on this update. It could make finding the precious material easier, or wind up being frustrating for players as a whole.

Feedback has been varied, as it typically is when it comes to major Minecraft changes. If you’re curious about this change, here’s what you can expect if this latest Snapshot sticks in the game.

Diamond ore distribution is changing in Minecraft update 1.20.2

When it comes to Minecraft, Diamond is among the rarest materials you can farm. There’s a good reason for this, though. It’s incredibly durable and useful in many of the highest-tier pieces of equipment, jukeboxes, and enchantment tables.

Deepslate is going to see more precious gems if this feature goes through. (Image via Mojang Studios)

However, a change has been revealed in the latest Minecraft Snapshot. For update 1.20.2, Diamond ore distribution is going to change slightly. The developers didn’t go into too many details about it, but here’s the major change.

In the game's latest Snapshot, developers increased the amount of Diamond ore found in the deepest portions of the world. The idea is that it will be more rewarding to find more of the rare mineral down around the Deepslate layers of the game.

While some players appreciate the change, it’s not being met with the resounding cheers they may have hoped for. Several players are worried about this bringing strip mining back to the forefront.

The development team wants to see players diving into the Deepslate layers and be rewarded for doing so. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the 1.18 update, not as many people strip mine these days, but that could change with this adjustment to this ore. If the Deepslate layer gains a greater amount of the rare mineral, players could quickly head back into the underground, and start digging tunnels once again.

However, it’s worth noting that these are experimental features, and could be adjusted as time goes on. The development team is actively seeking feedback from players on this, librarian changes, and much more.