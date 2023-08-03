"I don't think this is the change we need" Minecraft players react to upcoming Librarian nerf in latest Snapshot 

The latest Minecraft Snapshot revealed some interesting changes to Librarians. While that villager wasn’t the only victim, it’s one of the biggest talking points from this change to the game. It’s worth pointing out that these are listed as experimental features, and so they may not stay the way they are now. However, it doesn’t sound like many fans are keen to do the extra work to obtain the best enchantments in the game.
Listed as a rebalancing, Minecraft players will have to do a great deal more work to unlock enchantments. Having one novice Librarian that could give players the best enchantments in the game was seen as “overpowered”.
Minecraft developers reveal nerf to Librarians in latest Snapshot
According to the Snapshot post, Minecraft’s Librarians were changed because it was all very random. Any villager could offer any enchantment, without reason or rhyme. They could easily have the best enchantments, or they could have nothing of use. This made trading incredibly powerful.
However, in this latest change to Minecraft, each biome has specific enchantments. On top of that, each village biome has one enchantment that is only available from a Master Librarian.
Players will have to do far more work to accrue the best enchantments in the game. They will have to take two villagers to a biome and breed a new villager, and make that one a Librarian. They will also need to be leveled up in order to become a Master.
While not everyone is furious about it, there are certainly some upset players. Here’s what the playerbase has to say about the situation.
Minecraft community reacts to the Librarian nerf
The reaction to this change is decidedly mixed. Not everyone hates the change, but some players simply think it would be better if this weren’t the most reliable way to get these powerful enchantments. However, since this is the only way, it’s a negative update to Minecraft.
It’s interesting, because even many players who are frustrated, also think it could be a massive positive for the game. The new system apparently needs some work but has potential.
Others are positive and look at this as a potential improvement to the current system. It rewards players for going to other biomes and exploring the game - that’s what it’s all about after all.
Some players view it as adding progression to the game, which is a positive for certain. However, not every player feels this way. There’s also a group who feel it did nothing to help, and at worst, is ruining the game.
Players will have to drag their villagers around after finding biomes. To them, this sounds tedious, even frustrating.
It’s currently unknown if this change is going to be permanent. But, as it stands, it’s in the list of Experimental Features. That means it could be adjusted or changed as time goes on, but it’s up to the players to give critical feedback to the developers.