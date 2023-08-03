"I don't think this is the change we need" Minecraft players react to upcoming Librarian nerf in latest Snapshot 

The latest Minecraft Snapshot revealed some interesting changes to Librarians. While that villager wasn’t the only victim, it’s one of the biggest talking points from this change to the game. It’s worth pointing out that these are listed as experimental features, and so they may not stay the way they are now. However, it doesn’t sound like many fans are keen to do the extra work to obtain the best enchantments in the game.

Listed as a rebalancing, Minecraft players will have to do a great deal more work to unlock enchantments. Having one novice Librarian that could give players the best enchantments in the game was seen as “overpowered”.

Minecraft developers reveal nerf to Librarians in latest Snapshot

According to the Snapshot post, Minecraft’s Librarians were changed because it was all very random. Any villager could offer any enchantment, without reason or rhyme. They could easily have the best enchantments, or they could have nothing of use. This made trading incredibly powerful.

Minecraft @Minecraft

🦙 Wandering traders - Lowered prices, more trades, and will now buy basic items

Librarians - Offer specific enchanted books based on biome of origin



However, in this latest change to Minecraft, each biome has specific enchantments. On top of that, each village biome has one enchantment that is only available from a Master Librarian.

Players will have to do far more work to accrue the best enchantments in the game. They will have to take two villagers to a biome and breed a new villager, and make that one a Librarian. They will also need to be leveled up in order to become a Master.

While not everyone is furious about it, there are certainly some upset players. Here’s what the playerbase has to say about the situation.

Minecraft community reacts to the Librarian nerf

The reaction to this change is decidedly mixed. Not everyone hates the change, but some players simply think it would be better if this weren’t the most reliable way to get these powerful enchantments. However, since this is the only way, it’s a negative update to Minecraft.

It’s interesting, because even many players who are frustrated, also think it could be a massive positive for the game. The new system apparently needs some work but has potential.

Dave's Wild Adventures @DavesWild @Minecraft I honestly am interested in the new changes,

I like the villager feature because it gives players a reason to venture out to other biomes & gather villagers to bring them back to home base or even make a base in the biomes. Who knows?

HaychOTron @HaychOTron



It adds a lot of progression into the game, and fixes lots of the problems labelled in @jetstarfishh's video.



Longer progression = Good



#Minecraft Right.. I'm in love with the new villager balance update.It adds a lot of progression into the game, and fixes lots of the problems labelled in @jetstarfishh's video.Longer progression = Good

Others are positive and look at this as a potential improvement to the current system. It rewards players for going to other biomes and exploring the game - that’s what it’s all about after all.

mina @minaweewoo WHATS THIS NEW MINECRAFT VILLAGER NERF AND WHYD MOJANG BURN THEM TO THE GROUMD WITH IT

Julia🐮 @GhoulishhGF

Hell, do you think most players even use potions??? Honestly, the idea that villager farms are "broken" is silly. The vast majority of Minecraft's player-base IS NOT dragging every type of villager to one place, carefully leading a zombie in to turn & unturn them over and over.Hell, do you think most players even use potions??? twitter.com/Minecraft/stat…

Azure @Azure_TD @eckoxsoldier Worst minecraft update incoming, can't wait to spend 3 irl months looking for a swamp biome, only for there to be no villages near by so I either need to spend another month finding a village close by, then bringing them back to the swamp or waiting 4 years for a zombie villager

Haruka (15/174) Furina @its1haruka1dayo MINECRAFT VILLAGER TRADING GOT A HUGE NERF THIS IS THE WORST DAY OF MY LIFE

Some players view it as adding progression to the game, which is a positive for certain. However, not every player feels this way. There’s also a group who feel it did nothing to help, and at worst, is ruining the game.

Players will have to drag their villagers around after finding biomes. To them, this sounds tedious, even frustrating.

It’s currently unknown if this change is going to be permanent. But, as it stands, it’s in the list of Experimental Features. That means it could be adjusted or changed as time goes on, but it’s up to the players to give critical feedback to the developers.