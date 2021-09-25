Top 5 must-have enchantments in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can enchant items to equip them with a special ability. Each enchantment is different from the other, and players can place them on items in different ways.

Enchantments can be placed on items via the enchanting table. This table is crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one unenchanted book. Some enchantments cannot be found on an enchanting table, so players will have to use an anvil.

Anvils allow players to enchant items using enchanted books. Players can craft an anvil using four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

Five of the must-have enchantments in Minecraft

There are several different enchantments for different items in Minecraft. This article will tell players the five must-have enchantments while playing Minecraft.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is hands down one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. What Mending does is it takes the XP that players earn from doing simple tasks around the world (such as mining blocks, slaying mobs, and smelting items), and uses it to repair the durability of the enchanted item.

The only downside to Mending is how hard it is to find. Mending is a very rare enchantment, meaning that it may take a little while for players to be able to find it. Mending will never be seen on an enchanting table, so players will have to find it as an enchanted book.

2) Fortune

Minecraft Fortune enchantment (Image via Reddit)

Fortune is one of the best enchantments for players to have when they are mining items in Minecraft. This enchantment increases the amount of items that are dropped when the player mines a specific block.

For example, mining a diamond block with a fortune enchanted pickaxe will cause more diamonds to drop. Fortune also increases the chances of rare item drops such as flint.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness is really useful when players are fighting off mobs in the game. Players can use this enchantment to add a damage boost to their weapon. Each level of Sharpness increases the amount of melee damage that the player's weapon will deal by 1.25 (Bedrock) and 0.5 (Java).

Players can apply Sharpness to either a sword or an axe.

4) Protection

Protection enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

Protection is an enchantment for armor that will give the player a little more protection from all damage taken in the Minecraft world. Players will take slightly less damage when wearing a piece of armor enchanted with Protection.

This enchantment can be used for extra protection against elements such as fire, lava, falling and mob attacks.

5) Efficiency

Efficiency enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Efficiency is an enchantment that allows players to mine blocks faster in Minecraft. This enchantment is very useful on blocks that take longer to break, such as obsidian.

Obsidian takes forever to break using a diamond pickaxe. If the player enchants the pickaxe with efficiency, it will shave off a little of the mining time before the block breaks. With this enchantment, players can mine more blocks in a shorter period of time.

