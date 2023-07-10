How to build downward in Minecraft?

In the world of Minecraft, building structures are an integral part of the game. At times, you may have wondered how to build downward when no adjacent blocks exist. While building upward may seem more natural, building any structure or a column vertically down can challenge players. This article will guide you through building downward, providing step-by-step instructions and helpful tips.

Whether you are in a mineshaft or want to build an underground base, this guide will help you with all the essential knowledge.

Trapdoors, Pistons, and three more ways to build downward in Minecraft

1) Trapdoors

Trapdoors are not so efficient in building downwards as it is a bit time-consuming and will take a lot of resources to build a few blocks down. However, if you have lots of wooden planks and a crafting table, this method will be the most convenient. You can build downward with the following steps:

Keep holding sneak and move as farthest as you can to the edge of a block and place a trapdoor adjacent to that block. Now move on to the trapdoor, place a block where you were standing, and then another trapdoor adjacent to it. This will allow you to crawl. Crawl to the edge on either side and place a trapdoor adjacent to the block. Now place a block below the trapdoor. You will now have a block placed below the level of your original one.

Continue the above steps to build a structure that will lead you down without using other resources.

2) Pistons

Using piston to build downward in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Using the pistons to build a structure downward can be impractical as it will take a lot of time to make some progress. Place the piston at a height where you can easily interact with it. Then place a block adjacent to it and add a button.

To make this work, place a block below the piston and ensure the latter is facing downwards. Your mechanism is now ready. All you need to do is push the button and fill the void with another block. Meanwhile, the piston keeps on pushing the blocks downwards. This way, you can easily make a structure down to the ground.

3) Using water

Using a water column to swim and place the blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can use a water bucket to place the water on a block so that it flows downwards. Now, swim down and skillfully position the blocks underneath each of them.

This method can be risky because you can get out of breath while placing the blocks. You must ensure not to get out of the water column while swimming and fall on the ground.

4) Water bucket and lava bucket

Making a cobblestone column in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is a convenient way of building downward in Minecraft. It is safe and takes only two items: a water bucket and a lava bucket.

Use the lava bucket to place the lava to the side of a block and give it some time to reach the bottom. Now, leave two blocks of space in between and use the water bucket to place water on the side of the third block. This will create a long column of cobblestone that will reach the bottom.

5) Weeping Vines

Weeping vines in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Lastly, we can use the weeping vines introduced in the Minecraft 1.16 update. You can place the vines below a block within your reach. Now, use bone meal on the vines to grow them faster. These vines will reach the bottom, and you can easily climb up and down them like a ladder.

After reaching the end of the vines, you can use more bone meal to extend them or place a block adjacent to the weeping vines' hitbox, making a platform to stand on. While this method can be costly as you will require lots of bone meal, it is the safest and fastest way to build downward and reach the bottom.

You may come across certain places in Minecraft where you cannot find anything to place blocks and build a structure downwards. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can confidently explore the ravines, dungeons, and mineshafts.

