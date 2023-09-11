10 fatal differences between Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions

Minecraft is a world-renowned game that can be played on various platforms. This game has two distinct editions: Java and Bedrock. The Java edition is only for computers, and Bedrock is the multiplatform edition. Minecraft devs are working toward making both these two editions similar. However, many differences still exist.

Gameplay variations might cost players their lives in the game if not heeded properly. In this article, we will highlight 10 differences between Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions. Players who are willing to give the Bedrock edition a go must be mindful of these dissimilarities.

10 differences in Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions that can be deadly

1) Door placement underwater

Doors work differently underwater (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, players can use doors underwater to breathe. However, this is only true in Java. Placing doors underwater in this edition creates an air pocket in which players do not lose respiration.

In the Bedrock edition, doors do not provide players with the same luxury. This factor could be lethal when players unknowingly go to raid ocean monuments or go for underwater mining relying on doors.

2) Totem of undying buff

Totem of undying with a five-second-long boost in Java (Image via Mojang)

The totem of undying is an item acquired by players after killing evokers that spawn in woodland mansions or appear during raids. It provides players with immortality when held in hand. Although the totem works similarly in both Minecraft editions, the difference lies in the amount of time granted by it.

The totem restores one heart and grants 40 seconds of Regeneration II, 40 seconds of Fire Resistance I, and 5 seconds of Absorption II in the Bedrock edition. In comparison, the Java edition has 45 seconds of Regeneration II through this totem. Although this difference might not be very significant, it makes a great impact when in a precarious situation.

3) Pausing the game

Unpause in Java, return to the game; unpause in Bedrock, return to spawn (Image via Mojang)

There are times when players need to pause their game. In Minecraft, this facility is provided by the Java edition. Players can pause their current game and then unpause it when they wish. When paused, all the entities and other gaming functions stop for the time being.

In the Bedrock edition, when players pause the game, even though a pause menu appears on the screen, the game keeps running in the background. This aspect is highly deceiving since players might think they have paused their game and go AFK. When they return, they might have a screen informing them of their death.

4) Phantom damage

Deadly phantoms in Bedrock, feeble bats in Java (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms are hostile nocturnal mobs that appear in Minecraft after players have spent many sleepless nights. These pesky little mobs hurl down on players and attack them at night.

In the Java edition, depending upon the difficulty one is playing, the number of phantoms spawned varies. The damage inflicted by these mobs is also not significant.

In the Bedrock edition, a total of five phantoms can spawn. These creatures have a larger search radius, focusing and targeting players from 64 blocks away. The damage is also greater; they attack every 10-20 seconds.

5) Fighting the Wither

Wither are deadlier in Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft has many mob bosses that players can defeat, Wither being one of them. This beast is an extremely powerful entity that can be difficult to kill on both editions. However, the Bedrock-edition Wither is more dangerous.

In the Java edition, Wither has 300 health, whereas on Bedrock, it has 600. If one's playing hard mode in the Bedrock edition, Wither spawns three wither skeletons to attack players. It also inflicts eight health damage with the Wither II effect, making it extremely tough to defeat.

6) Boat fall damage

Using boats to clutch in Bedrock can be fatal. (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, boats are one of the best items to perform MLG. That said, the Bedrock edition players might disagree with it. The boat mechanics in Java and Bedrock vary substantially.

Java edition players can use a boat to jump from a high position and land without any fall damage. This is not true for the Bedrock edition, as players will die even if they are on the boat when plunging from a great height.

7) Using boats to capture Endermen

Endermen in the Java version cannot teleport out of the boat (Image via Mojang)

Enderman is a neutral mob in Minecraft that has the ability to teleport. When killed, they have a 50% chance of dropping ender pearls, which are essential items required by players. In the Java edition, players can capture Endermen in boats and kill them easily. They don't have to worry about the teleportation aspect.

In the Bedrock edition, however, Endermen can teleport out of the boats, making them harder to kill. These Endermen can free themselves and attack the players.

8) Raiding Ocean monuments

Ocean monuments are Minecraft structures that are generated underwater. These structures are home to guardians and elder guardians who protect the place. One of the major differences is the mining fatigue inflicted by the elder guardians.

In both editions, players can overcome the mining fatigue by having milk. That said, Bedrock players could be inflicted by mining fatigue immediately after consuming milk. This is not the case in Java, as players get a one-minute-long interval between each infliction.

9) Flying with Elytra

Elytra provides players with wings that they can mount and fly around in Minecraft. While the basics remain the same, players on the Bedrock edition can stop flight midway by pressing the jump key.

This factor can be dangerous for new players who do not know about this feature. They might accidentally press the flight key midway and fall to their death.

10) Drowned spawning with tridents

Taking a swim in Bedrock can be fatal since the drowned spawn in a group of two to four entities and have a 15% chance of spawning with a trident. In the Java edition, drowned spawn individually and only have a 6.25% probability of spawning with a trident.

Hence, when swimming in the Bedrock edition, players have a higher chance of being attacked by drowning, as carrying a trident will inflict six full hearts of damage. When compared to the Java edition, they inflict four full hearts of damage.

The abovementioned points highlight 10 differences between Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions that new players may not be acquainted with. These differences can be life-changing when it comes to playing either of them.