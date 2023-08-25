7 best Minecraft 1.20 mods for Elytra

Elytra is arguably one of the most powerful items in Minecraft 1.20. It allows players to glide down from high places and even fly using fireworks rockets. It is also one of the hardest items to obtain since players need to complete the game, explore the End dimensions, and find them in end cities with floating ships. Despite all these features, Elytra can be further improved using several mods.

Mods are third-party features that can be added to the sandbox game to create a completely new gameplay experience. This article will list some of the best Elytra mods for the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

7 great mods for Elytra in Minecraft 1.20

1) Elytra Slot

Elytra Slot allows players to wear both armor chestplates and Elytra in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

Elytra Slot is a brilliant mod that uses the Curious or Trinkets API to add an additional Elytra slot to the player's inventory GUI. This allows them to wear both Elytra and a chestplate at the same time. This is an extremely popular mod simply because, in the vanilla version, players can only use one at a time.

2) Easy Elytra Takeoff

Easy Elytra Takeoff allows players to easily fly from the ground without timing their jump in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If players are on the ground and they want to fly away with Elytra using fireworks, they need to double-tap the jump button and quickly use a firework rocket. This can require some practice since the timing of the inputs must be accurate.

This is where the Easy Elytra Takeoff mod can help. It allows players to fly away by using fireworks rockets in an empty space while standing on the ground. They don't need to time the jump to use the rocket at the exact moment.

3) Elytra Bombing

Elytra bombing enables players to act as bomber planes and drop activated TNT from the air in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

Though the playerbase has spent several years perfecting flying TNT dupers with complex redstone contraptions, this mod allows one to become a bomber jet. While flying using Elytra, users can use flint and steel to light TNT and drop it wherever they want.

This way, they can obliterate areas themselves while flying conveniently with Elytra. Players will need to have TNT in their inventory and right-click while having flint and steel in their hands.

4) Dragon Drops Elytra

Ender Dragon will drop Elytra through this Minecraft 1.20 mod (Image via CurseForge)

As the name suggests, this is a minimalistic mod that simply takes Elytra and makes it the Ender Dragon's drop loot. This way, whoever deals the final blow to the boss mob will automatically receive the Elytra. This is, of course, a mod that makes obtaining the overpowered item slightly easier since explorers don't have to go looking for an end city and fight shulkers.

5) Elytra Trims

Elytra Trims Minecraft 1.20 mod allows players to apply armor trims to Elytra as well (Image via CurseForge)

With the 1.20.1 version, Mojang introduced armor trims, which allow players to customize the look of their armor parts in various ways. As the name implies, they were only meant for armor parts. However, this particular mod also enables users to use armor trims on Elytras. On top of that, gamers can also dye their Elytras and put banner patterns on them. Of course, this is only a cosmetic mod.

6) Customizable Elytra

This is another mod that allows players to customize Elytra's appearance in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like the last mod, this one also allows users to completely customize Elytra's design. Players can add banner patterns, dyes, and armor trims to the flying gear in order to personalize it. Additionally, this mod even allows each wing to have its own design.

7) Elytra Physics

This mod adds cape animations to Elytra in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via CurseForge)

While capes move about when players' in-game characters traverse the world, this animation does not apply to Elytras, which are quite similar to capes. Hence, this mod adds cape animations to Elytras.