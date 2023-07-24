Minecraft player shares simple TNT duper design 

In Minecraft, TNT is a precious yet dangerous resource, but players who use it wisely can benefit from having a stockpile of the explosive block. Some players farm mobs like creepers for gunpowder to craft TNT. However, others create machines commonly known as TNT dupers that can effectively clone a TNT block without requiring any resources or crafting.

Be that as it may, some duper designs can be quite elaborate in Minecraft. Many require invested knowledge in redstone machinery or the workings of things like slime blocks. However, one player shared a design purportedly originally created by Mercury that requires no slime blocks and has a very simple structure.

In the comments of the Reddit thread where the design was posted, Minecraft fans had a lot to say about the creation.

Minecraft Redditors react to Mercury's simplistic TNT duper design

Although the design shared with the Minecraft community still requires an understanding of redstone circuitry and observers, it is substantially simple compared to most TNT dupers that are currently part of the community's lexicon. With just a few blocks, a slab, and a vanishingly small quantity of redstone dust, players can duplicate TNT blocks as needed.

Fans had plenty of inputs ranging from the pleasing visual of the assembly guide reminiscent of a LEGO manual to disputing the creator of the original design. That said, many players were fairly impressed that a TNT duper could be created with so few resources and a limited setup time.

The most difficult aspect of the build isn't its construction but its point of origin. The design has been purported to be created by Mercury, but also by Youtuber Ianxofour. Unfortunately, there's no real way to ascertain exactly where or who the design originated from, but that isn't necessarily the point.

At the end of the day, this design is compact and remarkably efficient while requiring almost no resources whatsoever. It's a fantastic design for a TNT duper that hopefully won't be patched out in future Minecraft updates.

Regardless of where the build came from, it's one that's worth recreating if players have the resources and a need for TNT.

The only major downside to this particular Minecraft build is that it likely won't operate as intended in Bedrock Edition due to the absence of a dead coral fan. These blocks are typically a major aspect of most TNT dupers. But Java and Bedrock Edition operate in different engines, so not every build that utilizes an exploit like duplication will carry over seamlessly.

Even if the build is Java Edition only, it's something to appreciate as a contribution nonetheless. The creativity and ingenuity of the game's community may just be one of the best in gaming, and it doesn't show any signs that it will cease anytime soon.

Each player has the potential to create something incredible or useful, and the community benefits from that as a whole.