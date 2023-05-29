5 best resources to farm in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, is set to be released on June 7, 2023. In a flurry of content being released in this update, players will gain access to new materials, blocks, items, and tools that can be crafted with existing resources. Players may have to shift their priorities somewhat to accommodate the new crafting recipes.

With so many new tools and items to create, players may want to farm specific resources in considerably large amounts. Some of these materials can be farmed before Minecraft 1.20 release, but others may have to be collected en masse after Trails & Tales' update becomes available.

Whatever the case, if players are searching for resources they should gather as part of the 1.20 update, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the most vital to participate in the update's gameplay.

Five Minecraft Materials Worth Farming in the 1.20 Trails & Tales Update

1) Bamboo

Thanks to Minecraft 1.20, bamboo has gone from a niche resource to a much more useful one. Now, players can create entire wooden blocks without ever cutting down a tree. Considering how quickly bamboo can grow compared to the growth cycle of most trees, this makes bamboo a precious resource to farm.

This is particularly true for players who spawn in a bamboo jungle biome, providing a massively ample wood resource right from the beginning of a new world.

2) Gem Materials

With the addition of armor trim smithing templates in Minecraft 1.20; players will want a hefty supply of different gems to color the trim patterns placed on their armor. Each gem offers a different color that can be applied to armor trims, so it's wise to farm as many kinds as possible.

Some resources like diamonds won't precisely be farmable in the traditional sense. However, players can still collect the likes of amethyst, emeralds, nether quartz, and more should be easier to farm conventionally.

3) Copper Ingots

One of the most awaited additions in the Minecraft 1.20 update is the inclusion of archeology gameplay. Players can find new items like pottery "sherds" and sniffer eggs by brushing suspicious sand and gravel blocks. However, to do so, players will need sticks, feathers, and copper ingots to craft a brush. While sticks and feathers are relatively simple to farm and collect, the copper ingots are likely the most vital component when crafting brushes.

Since copper isn't acquired from killing chickens like feathers,, breaking leaf blocks, or, or cutting down trees like sticks, Minecraft fans will want to think ahead and farm as much copper as possible.

4) Bone Meal

Since Minecraft 1.20 is adding more than a few new forms of plant life, including torchflowers, pitcher plants, and pink petals, keeping a sizable stock of bone meal nearby is not a bad idea. As most fans know, bone meal accelerates the growth process of most in-game plant life, so players may want to use it to grow cherry trees, pink petals, or ancient plants like torchflowers and pitcher plants that sniffer mobs can discover.

Fortunately, bone meal farms are one of the easiest to create to ensure that players don't run out of it for their agricultural needs for the foreseeable future.

5) Clay

As part of the archeology introduced in Minecraft 1.20, players can create decorated pot blocks by combining pottery "sherds" found in suspicious sand/gravel blocks. However, filling in any gaps in the decorated pot's recipe with clay bricks is also possible. Since pottery sherds aren't always easy to find, having clay bricks on hand can help players create decorated pots.

Granted, using bricks won't display interesting visual patterns on the pots like pottery sherds. However, sometimes players need to complete the block in a pinch, and that's precisely why farming clay to create bricks is an intelligent call.

