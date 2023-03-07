How to make bamboo farm in Minecraft (2023)

Bamboo is a type of plant in Minecraft that is uncommonly found in jungle biomes. They usually generate in the middle of a jungle biome near jungle trees. These tall green plants can be obtained simply by breaking them from the bottom. You can use them to create scaffolding and also use them as fuel for furnaces.

In 2023, however, they will have a new feature added to them when Mojang releases the Minecraft 1.20 update. A new set of bamboo blocks will be introduced to the game, making the plant even more important. Hence, it is essential to know how to create a bamboo farm in the game to obtain stacks of it quickly.

Steps to create a bamboo farm in Minecraft in 2023.

1) Items required to build the bamboo farm

Get all the items needed to build the bamboo farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must gather all the necessary items to build the bamboo farm. Some blocks and items are relatively simple to obtain, while others might not. However, you will not need many things since this small farm has five simultaneous bamboo plants. Of course, the same contraption can be expanded using the same items. Here is the complete list of items needed:

Stack of building blocks (any block will suffice)

Stack of glass blocks

One hopper in a minecart

Five hoppers

Five pistons

Five observers

Five redstone dust

Five bamboo

Five dirt blocks

Three rails

Two powered rails

Two redstone blocks

One chest

2) Creating the collection area

The collection stations consisting five hoppers connected to a chest made in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

You can start building the collection area first, where all the bamboo will be collected in a minecart hopper, which then gets transferred to other hoppers and ends up in a chest.

Start by placing the chest connected to five hoppers in a horizontal line. Next, place two powered rails on the ends of the hopper line and regular rails on top of each hopper in between.

Next, the powered rails must be activated with redstone blocks. A minecart with a hopper must be crafted and placed on the rails so that it keeps moving side to side and collects the bamboo from above it.

Right on top of the minecart hopper, a line of dirt blocks must be placed on which bamboo will grow.

3) Observer and piston contraption

Observers will detect the bamboo growth and activate pistons to break them into items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Next, you must create an observer and piston combination to detect the bamboo growth and break it into items for the minecart hopper to collect. The line of pistons should be below the observer so that it activates correctly after the observers detect the bamboo growing in front of them. The observers must be connected to pistons using redstone dust.

Finally, it is important to cover the area where bamboo grows to prevent any dropped items from being scattered outside the farm. If everything is done correctly, the bamboo farm will start working properly.

Poll : 0 votes