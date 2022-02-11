How does an Observer block work in Minecraft

The Observer block in Minecraft is a highly useful Redstone component block. Whenever a player thinks of making any Redstone contraption, this block is needed one way or the other. However, many players who are new to the Redstone mechanics of the game might not know precisely how this block works.

Being a Redstone block, it is crafted with the help of six cobblestones, two Redstone dust and one Nether Quartz.

These blocks are activated whenever there is a change in the block they are observing. Whenever players want to make an automatic farm or a Redstone contraption, they must use this block to automate the process.

What does an Observer block do in Minecraft?

Working

Observers are essentially detector blocks that activate when they detect a change in the block in front of them. One facet of the block observes the change of any block in front of it, while the opposite face has a red indicator light. The observing facet of the block has a face texture on it.

Redstone lamp activated when the block detects a cobblestone placed (Image via Minecraft)

When it detects something, the block sends a Redstone signal to any Redstone component adjacent to it, like a Redstone lamp, piston etc. These blocks are usually used with a piston, activating the piston whenever they detect a change.

Observers detecting each other and giving out redstone signal (Image via Minecraft)

In Java Edition, these blocks detect changes in the target block's states or if the block is placed or broken in front of it. They can detect the growth of crops as they are a part of block states.

Hence, players can easily make an automatic farm with the help of these blocks. In Bedrock Edition, it simply acts as a block update detector and detects anything that causes a block to update.

A simple flying machine (Image via Minecraft)

These blocks can also be placed in front of each other to give out Redstone signals at even intervals constantly. This way, players can even make a compact Redstone clock.

Many people have made various types of flying machine gadgets with the help of these blocks and pistons that help them perform humongous tasks in the game.

