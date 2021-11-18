How to make a 3x3 piston door in Minecraft

Piston doors are an excellent way for Minecraft players to secure their bases while simultaneously showcasing their in-game abilities. There are several ways players can build a piston door.
One of the most popular ways is the 3x3 piston door. This configuration leaves a 3x3 space for Minecraft players to enter and exit from. This kind of piston door uses relatively few materials and is pretty simple to build. Here’s a simple guide on how to build a 3x3 piston door in Minecraft.
Step-by-step 3x3 piston door build for a Minecraft base
Materials
To build a 3x3 piston door, Minecraft players will need to get their hands on several materials in-game. These include:
- 10 Observers
- 10 Sticky pistons
- 1 Piston
- 6 Redstone dust
- 12 Quartz blocks
- 7 Terracotta blocks
- 2 Droppers
- 2 Redstone repeaters
- 1 Lever
Building your 3x3 piston door
Once you've gathered your materials, it's time to build your 3x3 piston door. Minecraft players can do this by following these easy steps:
- Construct the outline of your door. Leave the corner blocks empty
- Place sticky pistons around this outline. Leave out a portion of the top, bottom, and right-hand sides.
- Make sure the sticky side of each piston is facing towards the blocks that you want to move.
- On the upper right-hand side of your build, place a block of terracotta with a lever on it.
- Put a dropper underneath the terracotta. Leave one block of space between them. Add an observer.
- Lay down some observers, all facing the left-hand side of your build. If done correctly, this will activate certain pistons. Do not reset them.
- Place a redstone repeater on top of two of these observers. One repeater should sit next to the terracotta and lever; click this repeater until it is on the final setting.
- Put redstone dust on top of the dropper from the earlier step.
- Lay down more observers and terracotta. Place redstone dust on top of the terracotta and one block of your door's frame.
- Go to the lower right-hand corner of your build. Place an observer, terracotta, and a regular piston. Put redstone on top of the terracotta.
- Moving towards the other side of your build, place an observer and a dropper. Leave a terracotta block between them.
- Place another observer and terracotta block. Put redstone on this terracotta, then place an observer above it. Mine the block in the lower center of your build's frame.
- Place two more observers. This will activate some pistons.
- Make sure the frame is in its initial configuration.
- Pull the lever and activate your door.
After following these steps, players should easily be able to build a piston door to secure their base and valuables.