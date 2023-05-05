All armor trim locations in Minecraft 1.20 update

Armor in Minecraft has remained mostly the same for quite some time, but the 1.20 Trails & Tales update aims to change that. Thanks to the upcoming update, players will be able to trim their armor for added customization. By combining a smithing template, an armor piece, and a specific set of materials at a smithing table, fans can create many different armor trim combinations.

While this is certainly exciting for the future of customization in Minecraft, there are a few catches. Specifically, finding smithing templates isn't exactly the easiest thing to do. However, players can clone them once they find one, so they won't have to worry about running out.

But where can Minecraft fans find the right smithing templates for the armor trim they're after?

Where to find each armor trim smithing template in Minecraft 1.20

As of the latest round of Minecraft 1.20 betas, there are 17 total smithing templates that can be collected. One template is used for upgrading gold gear into netherite gear, so that leaves 16 templates that provide armor trim patterns.

Each pattern is quite different and will be found in different locations with varying rates of appearance in loot chests or via mob drops. However, if you know where to search for these templates, you should be able to save plenty of time rummaging around.

Where to find each armor trim template (and their appearance rates) in Minecraft 1.20:

Coast - Shipwreck loot chests (16.7%)

- Shipwreck loot chests (16.7%) Dune - Desert temple loot chests (14.3%)

- Desert temple loot chests (14.3%) Eye - Stronghold loot chests (10% in altar chests, 100% in library chests)

- Stronghold loot chests (10% in altar chests, 100% in library chests) Host - Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock)

- Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock) Raiser - Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock)

- Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock) Rib - Nether fortress loot chests (6.7%)

- Nether fortress loot chests (6.7%) Sentry - Pillager outpost loot chests (25%)

- Pillager outpost loot chests (25%) Shaper - Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock)

- Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock) Silence - Ancient city loot chests (1.2%)

- Ancient city loot chests (1.2%) Snout - Bastion remnant loot chests (8.3%)

- Bastion remnant loot chests (8.3%) Spire - End city loot chests (6.7%)

- End city loot chests (6.7%) Tide - Dropped by killing elder guardians in ocean monuments (20% drop chance)

- Dropped by killing elder guardians in ocean monuments (20% drop chance) Vex - Woodland mansion loot chests (50%)

- Woodland mansion loot chests (50%) Ward - Ancient city loot chests (5%)

- Ancient city loot chests (5%) Wayfinder - Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock)

- Brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures (8.3% chance in Java Edition, 1.8% in Bedrock) Wild - Jungle temple loot chests (33.3%)

Once you have your templates, all you need to do is collect armor trim materials like gems or redstone dust, and snag an armor piece as well. When these three components are combined, a piece of trim will be placed on the armor. However, you can create different combinations by combining different smithing templates with different materials, since the materials dictate the color of the pattern being applied.

Taking all armor, pattern, and color combinations into account, there are over five octillion potential armor combinations to create. Although it is highly unlikely that you will see every possible combination, the variety of options is impressive.

