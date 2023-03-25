First teased back in Minecraft Live 2020, Archeology is finally making its way into the game with the Trails and Tales update. The entire community eagerly awaits the Archeology system as it adds a new depth to the game’s lore. As initially announced, players will be able to discover rare relics and treasures from archeological sites by uncovering various blocks using a brush.

In a recent snapshot and beta, Mojang introduced suspicious gravel, a new variant of the regular gravel blocks. It is pretty similar to the suspicious sand blocks introduced in older snapshots. This guide delves into everything players need to know about the new suspicious gravel block, its location, and how it can be used in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

Suspicious gravel in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything you need to know

Suspicious gravel was added to Minecraft in the recent Java 23w12a snapshot and Bedrock 1.19.80.22 beta. These blocks are highly fragile and are affected by gravity, just like regular gravel blocks.

Suspicious gravel can generate new structures called trail ruins. These structures are hidden beneath the surface of jungle and taiga biomes. While Suspicious gravel is one of the resources found in these ruins, the tricky part is that players can only spot a small portion of the top area of the trail ruins, with most of it being underground.

Trail ruins features suspicious gravel blocks (Image via Mojang)

Players can also discover suspicious gravel blocks in underwater ocean ruins. These oceanic structures are common and can be found in most ocean biomes. Players can identify these structures from their unique shapes and blocks as they stick out from the surrounding areas of the ocean.

In Minecraft, ocean ruins usually generate above gravel blocks on the ocean floor. However, distinguishing between regular gravel and newly introduced suspicious gravel can be challenging. The latter has distinct gray spots that give it a fragile appearance. This unique feature makes it easier to identify and distinguishes it from regular gravel.

How to uncover suspicious gravel in Minecraft

Uncovering a suspicious gravel (Image via Mojang)

After finding suspicious gravel, players will need a brush to unveil the hidden item inside the block. The brush is crafted using a stick, a copper ingot, and a feather. Use it to extract treasure inside suspicious gravel. Players can get the following items from suspicious gravel blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update:

Suspicious gravel in trail ruins

Burn Pottery Shard

Danger Pottery Shard

Friend Pottery Shard

Heart Pottery Shard

Heartbreak Pottery Shard

Howl Pottery Shard

Sheaf Pottery Shard

Emerald

Wheat

Wooden Hoe

Clay

Brick

Yellow Dye

Blue Dye

Light Blue Dye

White Dye

Orange Dye

Red Candle

Green Candle

Purple Candle

Brown Candle

Magenta Stained Glass Pane

Pink Stained Glass Pane

Blue Stained Glass Pane

Light Blue Stained Glass Pane

Red Stained Glass Pane

Yellow Stained Glass Pane

Purple Stained Glass Pane

Spruce Hanging Sign

Oak Hanging Sign

Gold Nugget

Coal

Wheat Seeds

Beetroot Seeds

Dead Bush

Flower Pot

String

Lead

Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template

Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template

Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template

Host Armor Trim Smithing Template

Suspicious gravel in ocean ruins

Blade Pottery Shard

Explorer Pottery Shard

Mourner Pottery Shard

Plenty Pottery Shard

Iron Axe

Emerald

Wheat

Wooden Hoe

Coal

Gold Nugget

Suspicious gravel is unobtainable in survival mode as it breaks instantly. Minecrafters searching for suspicious gravel must carry a brush, as these blocks cannot be brought back to their base.

