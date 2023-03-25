First teased back in Minecraft Live 2020, Archeology is finally making its way into the game with the Trails and Tales update. The entire community eagerly awaits the Archeology system as it adds a new depth to the game’s lore. As initially announced, players will be able to discover rare relics and treasures from archeological sites by uncovering various blocks using a brush.
In a recent snapshot and beta, Mojang introduced suspicious gravel, a new variant of the regular gravel blocks. It is pretty similar to the suspicious sand blocks introduced in older snapshots. This guide delves into everything players need to know about the new suspicious gravel block, its location, and how it can be used in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.
Suspicious gravel in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything you need to know
Suspicious gravel was added to Minecraft in the recent Java 23w12a snapshot and Bedrock 1.19.80.22 beta. These blocks are highly fragile and are affected by gravity, just like regular gravel blocks.
Suspicious gravel can generate new structures called trail ruins. These structures are hidden beneath the surface of jungle and taiga biomes. While Suspicious gravel is one of the resources found in these ruins, the tricky part is that players can only spot a small portion of the top area of the trail ruins, with most of it being underground.
Players can also discover suspicious gravel blocks in underwater ocean ruins. These oceanic structures are common and can be found in most ocean biomes. Players can identify these structures from their unique shapes and blocks as they stick out from the surrounding areas of the ocean.
In Minecraft, ocean ruins usually generate above gravel blocks on the ocean floor. However, distinguishing between regular gravel and newly introduced suspicious gravel can be challenging. The latter has distinct gray spots that give it a fragile appearance. This unique feature makes it easier to identify and distinguishes it from regular gravel.
How to uncover suspicious gravel in Minecraft
After finding suspicious gravel, players will need a brush to unveil the hidden item inside the block. The brush is crafted using a stick, a copper ingot, and a feather. Use it to extract treasure inside suspicious gravel. Players can get the following items from suspicious gravel blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update:
Suspicious gravel in trail ruins
- Burn Pottery Shard
- Danger Pottery Shard
- Friend Pottery Shard
- Heart Pottery Shard
- Heartbreak Pottery Shard
- Howl Pottery Shard
- Sheaf Pottery Shard
- Emerald
- Wheat
- Wooden Hoe
- Clay
- Brick
- Yellow Dye
- Blue Dye
- Light Blue Dye
- White Dye
- Orange Dye
- Red Candle
- Green Candle
- Purple Candle
- Brown Candle
- Magenta Stained Glass Pane
- Pink Stained Glass Pane
- Blue Stained Glass Pane
- Light Blue Stained Glass Pane
- Red Stained Glass Pane
- Yellow Stained Glass Pane
- Purple Stained Glass Pane
- Spruce Hanging Sign
- Oak Hanging Sign
- Gold Nugget
- Coal
- Wheat Seeds
- Beetroot Seeds
- Dead Bush
- Flower Pot
- String
- Lead
- Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template
- Host Armor Trim Smithing Template
Suspicious gravel in ocean ruins
- Blade Pottery Shard
- Explorer Pottery Shard
- Mourner Pottery Shard
- Plenty Pottery Shard
- Iron Axe
- Emerald
- Wheat
- Wooden Hoe
- Coal
- Gold Nugget
Suspicious gravel is unobtainable in survival mode as it breaks instantly. Minecrafters searching for suspicious gravel must carry a brush, as these blocks cannot be brought back to their base.