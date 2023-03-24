5 best features and changes in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a

Mojang has added loads of new features for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update in the latest snapshot, 23w12a. Although the developer stated that it wouldn't be adding any major features after the Cherry Grove biome, several new blocks and items have arrived to further enhance the new elements. Some of these are related to pre-existing features that came with the previous update.

This is one of the biggest snapshots for Java Edition. Since Mojang has taken a different approach to revealing all the features in installments, the playerbase has been consistently surprised almost every month. Here are some of the features and changes added with the latest snapshot.

Sniffer eggs, calibrated sculk sensor, and three other great features and additions in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a

1) Sniffer Eggs

Sniffer eggs can hatch faster on top of moss blocks in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer eggs have finally been added to the sandbox title. These are brand new ancient mobs that will be added with the next update. However, players will have to find their eggs in order to spawn them in the world.

These sniffer eggs can be found either by brushing suspicious sand in warm ocean ruins or by breeding two adult sniffers. These eggs usually take about 10 minutes to hatch when placed on a moss block. Otherwise, they take around 20 minutes to hatch.

2) Calibrated Sculk Sensor

A calibrated sculk sensor can be crafted with three amethyst shards and a regular sculk sensor in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a. (Image via Mojang)

The calibrated sculk sensor is a brand-new variant of the regular sculk sensor. It can only be obtained by crafting a regular version with three amethyst shards.

Players can essentially alter this block's activation level based on sound frequencies. When a redstone-activated block is placed adjacent to it and sends a redstone signal, only that particular level of signal will be detected by the new block.

3) Trail ruins

Trail ruins is a brand new structure for the archeology feature in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a. (Image via Mojang)

Earlier, Mojang announced that the archeological features will add new suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and wells. In the latest snapshot, the developer has added a small structure called Trail Ruins that will also contain general suspicious sand and new suspicious gravel blocks.

This structure can be generated in a few temperate, cold, and snow-covered biomes. It will appear in different shapes and sizes, varying from ruined villages to a single ruined hut.

4) Pitcher Plant

Pitcher plant is a new addition to the Sniffer mob and its features in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a. (Image via Mojang)

After Sniffers were released in the snapshot and experimental data packs, Mojang added torchflower seeds and torchflowers. With the latest snapshot, the developer has incorporated a brand new plant called Pitcher that sniffers can also find in the form of a pod.

Once the pitcher pod is sown, its crop will have five different stages of growth. Finally, the crop can be harvested to obtain the plant.

5) New Pottery Shards

Loads of new pottery shards have been added to Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a. (Image via Mojang)

When Mojang first introduced the archeology feature a few weeks ago, four new pottery shards were added that can be found inside new suspicious sand blocks. With the latest snapshot, the developer has taken pottery shards to a different level by adding 16 new ones.

All of these can be found in various excavation sites like Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins, inside suspicious sand and gravel blocks.

