10 best Minecraft medieval house designs in 2023

Minecraft and medieval architecture have gone hand in hand since the game's earliest days, and the tradition of medieval builds is still strong in 2023. In addition to creating castles, seafaring vessels, and countless other builds inspired by the Middle Ages, some players have also applied the aesthetic to their own homes and bases. A medieval house can make for a spectacular place to rest one's head.

Minecraft houses that take on the medieval or Middle Ages theme are as varied as the players who create them. Some are large multi-floored designs, while others are smaller in scale but intimately detailed.

If Minecraft fans are hoping to find a new medieval house to inspire their next project, then there are more than a few worth mentioning here in 2023.

10 fantastic medieval house designs worth using in Minecraft

1) BlueNerd's medieval house

For intermediate Minecraft players, this design by BlueNerd on YouTube may present both a challenge and a great reward. The exterior leans heavily on different wood types, stone brick, cobblestone, and leaf blocks, with additional greenery spread throughout to give the house a rustic touch.

Since this has a multi-floor design and unconventional geometry in its structure, newer Minecraft players may need to spend a little more time recreating this project. However, if you don't want to recreate it block-for-block, you can always use some of its design choices in other builds.

2) Kroonsz's brick and log house

This Minecraft house would make for a great Survival Mode base (Image via Minecraft Schematics)

Combining useful work blocks and easy-to-source materials, this Minecraft home by Kroonsz is easy to build and highly functional. The exterior is nothing more than the right placement of logs, fences, trapdoors, stone bricks, wood planks, and cobblestone walls.

Even better, furnaces and anvils flank one side of the house for your forging needs. Toss in a little podzol to break up the ground pattern around the building, and this house looks like a perfectly reasonable home in the Middle Ages, either solo or as part of a larger village.

3) Pierigin's simple medieval house

If Minecraft players are short on resources, this creation is quick and easy to build and shouldn't cost much by way of materials. It's composed of little more than wooden planks, stone, stone bricks, and a few trapdoors and a door. These can all be crafted easily by cutting down a few trees and spending a little time mining underground.

The complete structure of this build also isn't geometrically complex, so Minecraft beginners should have a fairly easy time completing it. After the exterior is finished, all that's left is to finish the interior decorations in whatever way a player prefers.

4) BigTony's medieval inn/tavern

Although this isn't necessarily a Minecraft house in the traditional sense, some travelers in the Middle Ages spent so much time in an inn that it became their home away from home. Plus, many tavern owners lived within their workplace, making this build by BigTony fit nicely into a village or on the path to a medieval town.

Most of the project consists of wooden logs, blackstone, and stone bricks. The blackstone may take a bit longer to collect in Survival Mode, but fans certainly can't argue with the final result.

5) Medieval survival base

Sometimes, Minecraft players just need a quick shelter built as they navigate their world in Survival Mode. This project by Crafty Build It on YouTube combines a medieval house with a small wheat farm focusing heavily on being as economical as possible.

Comprised almost entirely of stone and wood blocks, you should be able to create this home in mere moments if you can collect the resources ahead of time. This survival house should be perfect for the first few days of a player's journey in a new survival world.

6) Calcite medieval house

Shared by Paradoxx_42 on the Minecraft Builds subreddit, this house uses the oft-maligned calcite block which tends to get stored or discarded more often than not. However, by combining it with stripped wooden logs and blackstone, calcite becomes the perfect base for a bright and well-crafted medieval home.

The biggest aspect of this build shows that Minecraft players can think outside the box and use unconventional blocks to great effect, even in a medieval build that tends to focus heavily on conventional wood and stone blocks.

7) Medieval castle house

Yet another Crafty Build It creation. It combines the size of a reasonable medieval house with the stalwart defenses of a castle. You will need plenty of stone and stone bricks for this build, but that's nothing that can't be obtained with just a few minutes worth of mining underground.

Thanks to the crenellations on the roofing and the outer walls of this build, enemies should have a tough time scaling it to get the upper hand on players. The open roof also provides a great vantage point for raining arrows down on approaching hostile mobs or players.

8) Medieval lighthouse

If you are near large oceans or similar aquatic bodies in their world, creating a medieval lighthouse presents shelter and a fantastic overall aesthetic. This build by TeamMinecraftBuild on YouTube is both cheap on resources and looks spectacular.

With this medieval house, you can hop on a boat out into the sea and return home safely, even in the dark, thanks to the illumination that the lighthouse provides. It may even serve as a beacon of sorts at longer distances to mark a player's relative location.

9) CharlieCustard's mountain house

This build admittedly won't be an easy one for Minecraft players, especially in Survival or Hardcore Mode since it's built into the face of a cliff. Fortunately, fans can create scaffolding with bamboo to make the process a bit less dangerous. Otherwise, the building leans heavily on wooden blocks with plenty of glass windows to take in the view from the cliffside.

With determination and careful use of the sneak button, you can still complete this build with flying colors.

10) Triggeur's basic medieval house

Combining form and function, this build by Triggeur on Reddit utilizes a few different wood types and a healthy dose of stone stairs and slabs. The roofing is structured with two overhangs on opposite sides for a medieval flair. Meanwhile, the somewhat small interior is carefully constructed to provide both a crafting and a storage space for players.

The fact that this is built on a 5x5 foundation makes it a very quick build, albeit if it isn't the largest medieval build out there. It should make for a great starter base upon creating a new survival world and attempting to build a shelter on the first few nights.

