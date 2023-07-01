5 best Minecraft town hall builds

A sandbox title like Minecraft lets players use their imagination to build almost anything. One of the game's most exciting aspects is the ability to construct intricate structures out of various blocks and materials. Building can be a very immersive and rewarding experience, but creating your own designs can be difficult.

Fortunately, Minecraft fans often post their amazing builds online, providing inspiration or a model for others to copy. This article lists the five best town hall creations in the game as of July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Minecraft town hall builds that could be great additions to your town

1) Lord's Manor Town Hall

This build is a great option for those looking to create a regal and opulent town hall. The structure is built using a combination of stone, quartz, and prismarine, featuring three different domed towers. The interior is well decorated and boasts a medieval look, making it feel like a castle hall.

The Lord's Manor Town Hall looks impressive and can serve as a central hub for traders and meetings, making it fantastic for anyone playing on a roleplay server. It is also a great choice for those who want to incorporate a medieval theme into their town.

This build was made by YouTuber NeatCraft.

2) Medieval Town Hall

The Medieval Town Hall accurately represents the period that inspired it. Those looking to build a town hall that harkens back to the middle ages will surely appreciate this design. The structure looks like a tiny fortress you may see in the middle of a town in a medieval or fantasy TV show. Bearing red flags on top, the hall was constructed using wood and stone, lending it a unique aesthetic.

Apart from its aesthetic, the Medieval Town Hall makes the town feel quite welcoming and pleasant. Try making this build on a creative server and see how it fits.

The Medieval Town Hall was made by YouTuber LionCheater.

3) Brick Survival Town Hall

The Brick Survival Town Hall is an enormous but amazing choice for those seeking to build a town hall in a survival environment. Brick was used in its construction. Notably, the structure has a huge clock tower in the front middle.

This design is great for those who are already good at building in Minecraft. It will take some time to gather all of the resources necessary for this build, but it will look amazing when complete.

This YouTube tutorial was made by ToxicKailey.

4) Cute Little Town Hall

The Cute Little Town Hall is a charming and adorable option for those who like a nice and intimate design. Flowers are used to embellish the exterior of the building, giving it a pleasant aesthetic.

The Cute Little Town Hall is also an excellent option for players who are looking for a home to build, as it could easily work in a survival world. It has a cottagecore build style, which looks very nice in-game and is also extremely unique.

This design was made by YouTuber LionCheater.

5) Simple Town Hall

The Simple Town Hall is a useful and practical option for anyone who wants to build a town hall with a straightforward layout. The build was constructed using mostly quartz and brick. The outside has columns that make it look like a very old structure.

This is a fantastic option for players who wish to design a town hall quickly. This Minecraft build tutorial was made by YouTuber Skorpios5, and it's incredibly easy to follow.

Poll : 0 votes