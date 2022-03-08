How to build a Cottagecore Minecraft house

Minecraft is all about creativity, and players have built some truly incredible and complex structures in the game. However, a more humble and homely approach is sometimes also nice.

While many players enjoy ambitious builds in Minecraft, there are also gameplay types like Cottagecore, which encourage small-scale, detailed builds.

Cottagecore houses are all about creating heartwarming homesteads, often accompanied by well-tended gardens and intimate decorations. These homes tend to evoke a comforting feeling, resembling a cozy cottage nestled in a quiet part of a game world.

Compared to the arduous work of a build like a city or a castle, a Cottagecore house can be meditative and quite relaxing.

Building a basic Cottagecore house in Minecraft

A warmly-lit Cottagecore interior (Image via Mojang)

One of the best things about building Cottagecore homes in Minecraft is that they do not require rare materials in their construction. Often, Cottagecore houses are made of wood, brick, and stone blocks that can be easily accrued in a fairly short amount of time. Lighting items, such as lanterns and candles, tend to be popular over torches but still don't require much in the way of resources.

A home's complexity depends on a player's skill, creativity, and planning. However, players are always free to make adjustments and take all the time they need.

Below, players can find a list of steps they can follow to create a simple Cottagecore house in Minecraft:

Step 1: Before building up walls, roofs, and outdoor decorations, it's important for players to lay down the frame of the house. Players should use basic blocks such as wood, brick, or stone to build their walls. They can then place down block outlines of rooms, porches, walkways, and more.

Step 2: Players can now begin filling in the floors between the outlined walls. Wool and carpet make excellent choices for bedrooms and living spaces, but wood and stone provide a great rustic feel.

Step 3: If players want a fireplace, it may not hurt to construct a chimney before completely building the walls. This is especially important if players are aiming to have their chimney intersect with their walls or roof. It's better to build this fireplace first instead of backtracking and implementing it after the walls and roof are complete.

Step 4: Players can begin constructing the walls and building them as high as they would like. Cottagecore homes aren't usually tall, but players are free to be creative. Using and mixing different blocks can improve the view of the cottage. Excellent picks include wooden planks, wooden logs, and a little mossy cobblestone for the foundation.

Step 5: Players can now add interior decoration. This includes furniture, windows, potted plants, and flowers. Greenery is an important part of completing the Cottagecore aesthetic, and the cozy look is enhanced by the right flowers. Wooden furniture fits perfectly in Cottagecore homes. Adding rustic frames to furniture like beds is also a great idea.

Step 6: With the interior completed, Minecraft players can move to the exterior. They can use fence blocks to construct things like porches, swings, and verandas, which will improve the dimensions of the cottage. Players can even create a nice dirt or cobblestone path to their cottage. Gardens are also a huge plus.

Step 7: Creating enclosures with large patches of flowers, trees, and even small amounts of farmland can complete the Cottagecore aesthetic. Great crop choices include carrots, potatoes, and beetroots. Placing flowers in planter boxes on the porch or the pathway can create a very warm and inviting home.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh