5 underrated Minecraft blocks to build with in 2023

Minecraft has tons of blocks that players can use to build structures. As soon as they enter a new world, they collect blocks to create their first survival base.

Though their first base might not use the best building blocks, they can quickly upgrade them with stronger and better-looking ones.

While there are certain types of blocks that might not be popular for building, they offer some unique designs if used properly.

Some of them are disliked by the community, while others are simply not intended to be used for building. Here are some of the underrated blocks that can be used to build in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other underrated blocks that could be great for building as well.

Top five underrated Minecraft blocks that can be used for building

1) Acacia Planks

Acacia planks are one of the most underrated building blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Acacia is one of the least used wood types in the game. They can be found in the savanna biome and are bright orange in color. Despite its unique color, it is not used enough by the community.

Though there are players who love acacia and frequently use it, most of them stick to conventional wood sets like oak, dark oak, spruce, etc.

After the addition of the mangrove wood set, the acacia wood set will become even more unpopular. However, due to its unique color, it can be matched with other wood sets to create various designs.

2) Gilded Blackstone

Gilded Blackstone looks menacing and evil in Minecraft with its black and golden color theme (Image via Mojang)

Gilded Blackstone is another block that could be used more while building structures. The color theme of black and gold gives it a menacing look.

If players are trying to create an underground dungeon or an evil castle, this block can be used to create unique designs when combined with other building blocks. Although it has been used by players to build structures, it can be used more often.

3) Polished Diorite

Polished diorite is slightly better than regular diorite in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Diorite is one of the most disliked blocks in the game, and for good reason too. Its texture is too noisy, and it simply doesn't go well with other building blocks.

However, polished diorite is a great alternative since it diffuses the noisy texture of regular diorite.

Moreover, it adds dark gray lines between each block, giving it a unique look. For example, polished diorite can be used to create rooms or prison cells that are not very clean.

4) Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy cobblestone enhances the look of ancient and forgotten structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though cobblestone is not considered the best building block due to its noisy texture, it is used by many players to depict rural or old structures.

For these types of structures, players can combine regular cobblestone with mossy cobblestone to further enhance the age of the structure. Mossy cobblestone will depict that nature is gradually taking over the build.

5) Note Blocks

Note Blocks are used to create music, but they have unique texture and can be used as building blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though note blocks are not at all a traditional building block in the game, their unique texture makes them worth using for builds.

Players can create walls or floors of note blocks. They even have a clear black line separating each block, which makes them look like individual tiles.

Some players have used the block to build structures in the past, but it can be used more often.

