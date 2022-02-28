Bricks vs Cobblestone: Which block is better in Minecraft?

Minecraft is a game that is completely made with blocks. The entire world of the game is made up of different types of blocks that players break and use. As soon as players enter the world, they start by chopping down wood blocks to make a crafting table.

Amongst all of them, bricks and cobblestone are two very different blocks. One is a broken version of stone and the other is a smelted version of clay. Both have different textures and colors and are strong blocks against lightning or explosions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which block is better in Minecraft, Bricks or Cobblestone?

Bricks

These look better on buildings (Image via Minecraft)

These blocks are lesser-known to new players as they can only be naturally found in armorers’ houses in the village. Other than that, these blocks can be made with brick that is obtained by smelting clay. Clay can be found at the bottom of any body of water.

When players obtain these blocks, they can be mainly used as a decorative block in any build. As there are many buildings in real life that use normal red brick walls, these blocks are great for building any structure in the game. Players can make brick slabs, stairs, and walls with these blocks. They are mainly used as building blocks and do not have any other uses.

Cobblestone

The noisy texture of the block is off-putting (Image via Minecraft)

This block is one of the most common in the game as players can easily obtain it by breaking naturally generated stone blocks. Players can get loads of these blocks when they go mining underground. They can also be found naturally in dungeons, jungle temples, etc.

These blocks are usually used by new players for their safe houses as they offer strength to their builds. However, due to its noisy texture, it is not considered a great block to use on builds. Players are advised to use any other stone block while building.

Brewing stand is extremely important and needs this block to craft (Image via Minecraft)

The block might not be a good option to build, but it is still useful in making various other items in the game. Players can make brewing stands, dispensers, furnaces, pistons, observers, stone tools, and weapons from cobblestone.

Overall, both the blocks are useful in their own ways. If players want a good building block for their structures, they should prefer bricks. However, there are certain important items that essentially require cobblestone.

