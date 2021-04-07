Top 5 uses for bricks in Minecraft

Bricks were one of the original purely decorative blocks to be implemented within the blocky world of Minecraft. They were added to the game all the way back in 2009 within the early "infdev" phase of development.

Interestingly enough, Notch had originally programmed bricks to create huge, randomly generated pyramid-like structures that would naturally spawn throughout the terrain. However, this feature was swiftly removed in future versions.

As of today, although not an item that often enjoys much limelight, bricks serve several useful and unique purposes, with various niche functions that even most OG Minecrafters may not know about.

5 best uses for bricks in Minecraft

#5 - Crafting flower pots

Flower pots in Minecraft exclusively need bricks to craft

It's fairly common knowledge that Minecrafters can display their favorite flowers via the use of flower pots. Flower pots make for a great and easy decorative item that can be used to give a flair of pizzaz to any humble Minecraft home.

In order to craft these aesthetically pleasing flower pots, players will need to use three bricks and arrange them in the form shown above.

#4 - Crafting a set of brick blocks

Bricks can be made into stairs, blocks, and slabs

Bricks in Minecraft are one of the few blocks that have been privileged enough to receive their own full set of essential building items.

Players can craft brick stairs, blocks, and slabs. It gives bricks within Minecraft a huge spectrum of unique building applications. This likely explains why it's so frequently seen within some of the most creative and in-depth builds.

#3 - Banner pattern

Players can use bricks to make beautiful banner designs

Among the myriad of different banner patterns players can create in Minecraft is the funky "field masoned banner" pattern. This banner has a distinct design and can be further used to create a variety of unique tertiary banner patterns.

All players need in order to create the "field masoned banner" design is a regular banner, any dye of their choice, and of course, a brick block.

#2 - Making a brick house

As the old nursery rhymes say, brick houses are always the most sturdy, reliable, and generally the best material choice for any house.

Just like real life, it's no different in the world of Minecraft in a lot of cases. Not only are brick houses one of the most aesthetically appealing choices, but they also provide great practical strengths, such as being fire-proof, relatively blast resistant, and fully decay-proof.

#1 - Villager emerald farming

Trading bricks with villagers in Minecraft can be an extremely lucrative business

Emeralds are one of the rarest items in Minecraft, with a natural spawn rate less frequent than that of even elusive diamond ore.

A quick and easy way in which players can farm precious emeralds is simply via trading bricks with villagers, especially the stone mason villager.

Stone mason villagers will typically offer players with one emerald in return for either 10 or 16 bricks, depending on the edition of Minecraft being used. Either way, this is an extremely lucrative trade for players, as bricks are typically considered a relatively easy item to obtain and farm.

