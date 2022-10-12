5 things to know about note blocks in Minecraft

Note blocks are a type of Minecraft block that can play different kinds of sounds. They have been around for a very long time now and are well-known in the community. However, for those who are new to the game, they can be quite fascinating.

If players use note blocks correctly, all kinds of instrumental music can be created within the game itself. Talented players have made entirely instrumental versions of their songs with the help of these blocks and redstone contraptions.

Note: This article does not list all the information about the note block in Minecraft. Instead, it only addresses some important points. It also reflects the opinions of the writer.

Activated by redstone and 4 other facts about note blocks in Minecraft

1) Naturally found only in Ancient Cities

Ancient Cities naturally generate these blocks in the game (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Cities were added to Minecraft with The Wild Update. Before this update, note blocks didn't generate naturally in any structure.

Ancient Cities are speculated to be home to ancient civilizations that worked with several redstone blocks. Hence, these scary underground structures also generate note blocks (since they are redstone-powered).

However, note blocks are so easy to craft that players will hardly try to obtain them from Ancient Cities.

2) Redstone-activated block

Note blocks can be automatically activated from a redstone circuit in the game (Image via Mojang)

Since note blocks are crafted with redstone dust, they come under redstone-powered blocks and items. Hence, they can be automatically activated whenever a redstone signal is passed through them.

This is one of the main features of the note block. It helps players use the block to either create music or use it on certain farms. Whether it's a button or a redstone circuit that constantly repeats the signal, any form of redstone signal can activate the block.

3) Must have an air block above it

The block needs at least one block of space above it to successfully play a musical note in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When note blocks are used, they let out a musical note particle from above. Hence, they must always have one block of space above them to work. If there is another block on top, they will not play any sound.

The color of these musical note particles also shows which pitch a note block is on. This is very important since beginners might have issues while using the block.

4) Note pitch of each instrument can be changed

Different pitches of an instrument can be determined by the color of musical note particles in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players right-click on a note block, the pitch of the instrument played will change. There are 25 different pitches that can be set for each instrument. This gives a lot of variation to the type of tune a player wants from the block.

Furthermore, each pitch has a different-colored musical note particle. As the pitch increases, the musical note particle changes its color.

5) Different blocks used for different instruments

Different blocks underneath the note block change the instrument it plays in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The instrument of any note block can be changed by placing different kinds of blocks underneath it. This is one of the main features of the note block since players can choose from 16 different instruments based on different blocks.

Bass, snare drum, clicks and sticks, bass drum, bells, flute, chimes, guitar, xylophone, iron xylophone, cow bell, didgeridoo, bit, banjo, electric piano, piano, and harp are all the instruments that can be played with a note block.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes