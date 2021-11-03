Gilded Blackstone in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Introduced in the first half of Minecraft's Nether Update, Gilded Blackstone is a block in the game that players can find in bastion remnants, which are accessible only in the game's Nether dimension. With a cracked black and gold texture, Gilded Blackstone blocks are one of Minecraft's most underutilized resources.

Minecraft players can mine Gilded Blackstone with an in-game pickaxe. Once mined, these blocks have several uses for the player to discover in-game.

Want to know more about Gilded Blackstone? We're here to help. Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about this unique Minecraft block.

All there is to know about Gilded Blackstone in Minecraft

Obtaining

Gold nuggets are a rare drop when mining Gilded Blackstone (Image via Minecraft)

Gilded Blackstone can be found in Minecraft’s Nether dimension, where it generates as a part of bastion remnants. Players can often find it underneath bastion chests.

Mining Gilded Blackstone with a pickaxe will yield either Gilded Blackstone blocks or gold nuggets. If the pickaxe is enchanted with silk touch, it will always drop Gilded Blackstone blocks.

Players can also find Gilded Blackstone as a common drop from a bastion remnant’s loot chests.

Trivia

Gilded Blackstone was added to Minecraft in the first part of the Nether Update.

The name for Gilded Blackstone comes from Gilded Games, which is the studio behind the Aether mod.

Gilded Blackstone hasn’t changed much since its initial release, though the block’s texture has been tweaked slightly.

Gilded Blackstone is not technically an ore. This is because it cannot be smelted.

Players can use Gilded Blackstone to earn the 'Oooh Shiny' achievement in Minecraft, which is earned when the player distracts piglins with gold or gold-related items.

Usage

Gilded Blackstone's main use is as a decorative block (Image via u/LEit1123 on Reddit)

Gilded Blackstone’s primary use is as a decorative block. However, it can be useful when dealing with Minecraft’s piglin mobs. This is because piglins are attracted to Gilded Blackstone. They will run to pick up and inspect any Gilded Blackstone that’s on the ground.

Players may want to exercise caution when mining this block around piglins, as the mob will become hostile if they witness the player breaking it.

