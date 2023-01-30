5 best Minecraft castle builds in 2023

Minecraft is a game that allows you to build your own worlds, make friends and play with them. You can also play with others through the multiplayer mode or go on quests with them in their world.

One of the most loved things about Minecraft is the ability to build. Players can use this to make some incredible designs, which can be shared on building servers, or even YouTube videos. In this article, we have selected some of the best Minecraft castle builds in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft castle builds make for magnificent creations

5) Simple Castle

This build is an extremely cool and simple castle design made by the Minecraft YouTuber One Team. This build has room for a ton of your items and can easily be expanded upwards or downwards to form a basement. The front gate is made of many fences, similar to the ones seen on an HCF server.

This simple castle build is extremely easy to follow, consisting of only stone and wood. The building also has leaves around it, adding to the spectacular castle.

4) Easy and Small Castle

This castle is small and simple to build and can be done in a day. It's perfect for beginners who want something easy-to-create and don't want to spend too much time on their first build.

The Easy Castle is also compact enough that it doesn't take up too much space on your server, so you can use it as a starter home or place of refuge if things get rough during multiplayer games.

It has a front gate that looks truly magnificent, with small doors in the middle that blend straight into the castle. This would be a fantastic build on a survival server to show off to your friends.

3) Deepslate Royal Castle

This is a great castle to live in. It has many rooms, including a throne room, dining hall, and plenty of furniture to fill them with. It is easy to build and looks very impressive when completed. Although it's relatively easy to build, it still takes some time.

The Deepslate Royal Castle is a building that stands out due to its red colors against the normal greenery in the background. This fantastic tutorial was made by the YouTuber OmniGod Gamer.

2) Japanese Castle Base

The Japanese Castle Base is a decent-sized build made of stone bricks, along with many other blocks. It has tons of small pools inside, sakura trees, and a beautiful pathway and tower. It also has a gatehouse that leads into your main base. This can be used as an outpost or to keep out unwanted players who want to raid your home base.

This truly incredible design will take a long time to build due to how intricate and unique it is. Players who are big fans of anime/Japanese culture will find this exciting. This is a great build for any anime servers out there. This incredible tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber Cortezerino.

1) Huge Castle

This huge castle has a massive wall, watchtower, and other features that make it stand out from the crowd. It's made primarily of stone blocks with some wood for accents. The builder has done an excellent job of ensuring everything fits together seamlessly and looks like one cohesive structure rather than a bunch of separate parts stitched together into something larger.

The castle itself isn't just one big building; there are plenty of smaller buildings inside its walls as well. This crazy castle was made by the Minecraft YouTuber haraxx.

