Minecraft player's stunning fourth dimension leaves community in awe

In Minecraft, players can create almost anything with the help of unlimited blocks and space. Since the game is over a decade old, millions have created countless structures and designs.

Whether a simple hut or a massive city with a castle, many players post their creations to Minecraft's official subreddit to get feedback and reactions from others in the community.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/ChrisDaCow' posted a stunning video of the fourth dimension they created inside the block game. They made several structures with unique shapes and colors and added beautiful background music to accompany the visuals.

The sheer size of each abstract structure was jaw-dropping. Some of them even looked perfectly symmetrical. The video was recorded with shaders that allowed all the building blocks to glow a certain way.

Judging by the look of each abstract shape, many have different kinds of light blocks and tinted glass blocks; however, it is safe to say that the builder must've used many other block mods to build them.

Redditor 'u/ChrisDaCow' has also worked on several other massive projects in the past. One of the most well-known was the creation of a miniature yet massive version of the universe within the game. Their profile is filled with these creations. They even have a YouTube video that shows their entire work process on the fourth dimension project.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's stunning fourth dimension project

Members of the Minecraft subreddit were blown away by the project's beauty. The size and color theme used to create each abstract shape was highly appreciable. Within a day, the post received more than 12,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Most comments expressed their shock and awe after seeing the dreamlike video. They described how mind-blowing it was and praised the original poster and the project's creator.

Some even claimed that it was the most beautiful creation they had seen in Minecraft. The original poster tried to reply to most of the comments, thanking them for their positive reactions.

Of course, since no one has seen the fourth dimension, this project is just a fictional representation. This was pointed out by people as they got into a lengthy discussion about the fourth dimension. One Redditor also suggested that people play 4D Miner, a game that depicts the fourth dimension.

One of the Redditors speculated that the original poster must have used several mods; however, they revealed that they only used WorldEdit to create the entire project in about three months.

Overall, the Minecraft subreddit was completely blown away by the fictional creation of the fourth dimension by "u/ChrisDaCow." Even after 16 hours since the post went live, people continue to come across the post and witness the stunning video.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes