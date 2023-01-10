5 best Minecraft mods for portals

Portals have been a fixture in Minecraft for years, typically serving as a way to enter dimensions like the Nether and the End. However, the modding community has provided quite a few alterations.

Thanks to modders worldwide, players can create all-new portals or tweak existing ones to work better than their vanilla counterparts. There are tons of different mods involving portals that are worth exploring. However, with so many mods to choose from, it can be tricky to decide which ones are ideal depending on a player's taste.

Fortunately, some of the top mods for portals in Minecraft are also the most downloaded, giving fans a few indications as to which they may want to try first.

Great Minecraft mods that use or tweak portals

1) Tempad (1.19.2)

Create portals to various Minecraft locations thanks to Tempad (Image via CodexAdrian/CurseForge)

Inspired by the Disney+ series Loki, Tempad allows players to create an item that manipulates space-time. Once activated, players can use their titular Tempad to open portals to various locations set within the pad.

This mod operates somewhat similar to the Waystones mod but only requires the Tempad to be crafted with quartz, tinted glass, a redstone lamp, and a beacon block to work. Players can customize the color of their portal doors if they'd like a little extra flair.

2) Portal Gun (1.12.2)

Aperture Science's portal gun, remade in Minecraft (Image via ohaiiChun/CurseForge)

Valve's smash-hit Portal series is a mind-bending experience requiring unique puzzle-solving capabilities. This mod takes the series' eponymous portal gun constructed by Aperture Science and makes it usable in Minecraft.

Players must create the gun by combining iron ingots, obsidian, a diamond, and a new material known as a miniature black hole. Once completed, the gun operates mainly as it does in portal, with players capable of creating a series of interconnected portals to travel through with two shots from the gun.

3) Gateways to Eternity (1.19.2)

A Witch Gate portal in the Gateways to Eternity mod for Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Shadows_of_Fire/CurseForge)

This mod may allow players to create portals, but these portals aren't precisely for traveling. Instead, portals created in Gateways to Eternity spawn waves of enemies that players must defeat.

However, this isn't just for fun, as players will receive rewards for completing waves of defeating enemies and a big bonus if the entire gateway encounter is completed. For Minecraft fans who love a good battle and a challenge, Gateways to Eternity is undoubtedly worth a look.

4) The Twilight Forest (1.19.2)

One of the most downloaded Minecraft mods via various community sites, the Twilight Forest mod offers a new portal to create. It is a new dimension to explore. Players can create an organic portal (made of dirt/grass/podzol/etc, as well as flowers and water).

Throw a diamond into it to open a new path into the Twilight Forest, an entirely new dimension with tons of content. This dimension is complete with its generated structures, unique boss fights, and custom loot items to collect.

5) Deeper and Darker (1.19.2)

The deep dark biome is even eerier in Deeper and Darker and much more dangerous (Image via KyaniteMods/CurseForge)

The deep dark biome is already a dangerous place that can be pretty dread-inducing, but Deeper and Darker offer a new portal to make things even more intimidating.

At the center of ancient cities, players can find a portal in the formerly-unused shrine structure. Players have speculated for quite some time that this Warden-shaped shrine may be heralding secrets, and Deeper and Darker make this true.

Once players cross the portal in ancient cities, they'll be in the OtherSide dimension, which is incredibly dangerous but is also complete with riches that won't be found elsewhere.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes