Twilight Forest mod in Minecraft: Everything there is to know

One of the most adored aspects of Minecraft that has allowed the game to remain popular for so long is the modding aspect and huge modding community. Although there are thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of freely available mods for players to download, some are much more popular than others.

Of such popular mods, Twilight Forest is one of the most popular ever created. The horror-themed mod was published in 2015 and has raked in over 60 million unique downloads. Although the mod may indeed be more than seven decades old, it still holds a highly active community of loyal fans and the mod still receives frequent updates.

How to install the Twilight Forest Mod for Minecraft?

The Twilight Forest mod is available for several different versions of Minecraft. More specifically, it is available for versions 1.17.1 down to version 1.6.2. However, it must be said that versions that support the ancient versions of the game do not contain all of the latest and greatest mod features.

Installing the mod is pretty simple and the installation process matches any Forge mod out there. All players need to drag the downloaded Twilight Forest mod into their "mods" folder. The official Forge download link for the mod can be found here.

There is even a fabric release for those who prefer to use the Fabric modloader, which can be downloaded here. However, it should be noted that this release is likely to be less stable and tested than the original Forge release.

What the mod does

The Twilight Forest mod is a popular Minecraft mod that adds a new dimension. It also adds creatures, items, and structures to the game. Players can explore this dimension with their friends while playing on a modded Minecraft server or by themselves if they want to be more cautious.

To access the new Twilight Forest dimension, players will need to create a special portal constructed from grass, dirt, podzol, and mycelium. The portal itself can be made in different shapes and sizes. After building the portal, players will need to throw a diamond inside to activate the portal, as seen in the video below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once activated, the portal can be jumped inside and players can begin their adventure into the mysterious world of The Twilight Forest. Players will come across dungeons, lots of boss battles, and unique loot inside this dimension.

Edited by Srijan Sen