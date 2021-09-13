Mycelium in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Although Mycelium is one of the blocks that has been around the Minecraft world for a pretty long time, it is something that many players may not have heard of or used in the game before.

Mycelium was first introduced into Minecraft around 2016, five years ago. The reason why players do not hear about this block very often is that it is a little rarer than others.

Since this block is not very ordinary in the game, it is common for players to not know very much about it. This block is not seen or used very much, but it does have some uses.

For players who have no idea what Mycelium is, looks like, or is used for, this article will inform players about everything they need to know about Mycelium in Minecraft!

Everything players should know about Mycelium in Minecraft

What is Mycelium?

Mycelium blocks spread all over the biome (Image via Minecraft)

Mycelium is a rare variant of dirt that is only found in specific areas of the Minecraft world. Players may not see this block very often due to how uncommon it is and where it naturally spawns.

This block can only be obtained by mining it with a tool enchanted with Silk Touch. If mined with any other tool or by hand, it will drop as a regular dirt block, so be sure to use a Silk Touch enchanted tool if mining Mycelium. A shovel would be the best tool to use to mine it.

Where is it found?

Mushroom biome on a single ocean island (Image via Mojang)

Mycelium can only be found naturally spawning in mushroom field biomes. This is one of the more rare biomes on the map, and is the rarest non-variant biome in the game.

Players can find Mycelium dirt blocks naturally spawning here. This biome is pretty easy to spot due to the large mushrooms growing up from the land. Players can usually see this biome generated as a single island surrounded by an ocean.

Huge mushrooms, both red and brown, can be seen growing up from the ground, which makes the biome easier to recognize for beginners.

What are some uses?

Huge mushrooms growing from Mycelium (Image via Minecraft)

These rare Mycelium blocks do not have many uses, apart from a few specific applications. Players can use Mycelium to place specific types of plants in the world. For example, huge mushrooms can grow from Mycelium.

Players can also use Mycelium to create dirt paths. Using a shovel on Mycelium can convert it to a dirt path block.

