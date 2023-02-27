How to make and use scaffolding in Minecraft (2023)

In a vast open-world sandbox game such as Minecraft, players have the freedom to construct massive structures limited only by the resources at their disposal. With abundant materials and creative tools, players can build anything from towering castles to intricate redstone contraptions and even entire cities.

With the 1.14 Village & Pillage update, the developers added a new item to the game—scaffolding—inspired by real-life scaffolding. This new item was an independent ladder that significantly made building big things easier.

Scaffoldings in Minecraft

Many players enjoy building tall structures in Minecraft, as it gives them a sense of accomplishment and allows them to showcase their creativity. Building tall things in Minecraft can range from simple towers to elaborate castles, and many players enjoy the challenge of creating something unique and impressive.

Some players even create entire cities or landscapes in the sky, using scaffoldings and other tools to make their vision a reality.

What are scaffoldings?

Many scaffoldings in a village (Image via Mojang)

Scaffoldings are temporary blocks that allow players to climb vertically or horizontally easily. They are made from bamboo and can be placed quickly and easily to create a sturdy ladder-like structure for players to travel.

In addition to helping players reach new heights, scaffolding also acts as a safety measure, preventing players from accidentally falling and taking damage. Compared to ladders, scaffoldings provide a lot more flexibility and safety.

Players can quickly break scaffolding when no longer needed, making them an efficient tool for building and exploring. Overall, scaffolding is a versatile and valuable addition to every Minecrafter's toolbox.

Crafting scaffoldings in Minecraft

Crafting scaffolding requires bamboo and strings. Let's look at how these crafting ingredients can be acquired:

Bamboo: In most jungle biomes, players will find bamboo they can break and collect using any item or even bare hands. Bamboo can also be found in some chests within jungle temples, but the chances are meager.

String: The most reliable and efficient sources of strings are spiders and cave spiders. By killing them, players can get up to two strings per mob. Breaking cobwebs with a sword also drops strings.

The crafting recipe for scaffoldings in the game (Image via Mojang)

Players will be ready to craft scaffolding once they have acquired at least six bamboo and a string. The crafting recipe for scaffolding is fairly simple, and six scaffoldings are crafted at once. Place them on a crafting table, as shown in the image above.

How to use scaffoldings

Placing scaffoldings in the game (Image via Mojang)

Using this helpful item is very easy, but players will need a lot of it in most cases. To use them, aim at a solid block and hold down the right-click. A lot of scaffolding will be placed on top of each other.

Once the preferred height is reached, players can travel through the scaffoldings and place up to six scaffoldings in any direction they want. They can do so by aiming in the direction they want to move and pressing the use button while aiming at the already placed scaffoldings. Placing more than six results in the extra scaffoldings falling.

Poll : 0 votes