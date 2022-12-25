Minecraft player creates massive abandoned city

Minecraft is a unique sandbox game where players can construct various kinds of structures with unlimited blocks. Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/__Viator__', posted a stunning video of a completely abandoned city he built inside the title. In the clip, several tall buildings can be seen standing, while others seem like they could hit the ground anytime. The sheer size of these structures is massive, as they are clearly visible from a great distance.

The entire place is supposed to be abandoned, and the project's creator has covered all the buildings with greenery, depicting the passage of time and how nature has swallowed the city.

The clip features smooth camera movements and beautiful shaders, which drastically enhance the visuals. Moreover, the second half of the video showcases the abandoned city in gloomy and bleak rainy weather. This works perfectly with the dilapidated settlement. Needless to say, the post got its fair share of attention on Reddit.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's abandoned city project

These kinds of posts showcasing massive structures are quite rare since they take a long time to construct. Hence, the clip was very well received when it went live on the official Minecraft Reddit page. Within a day, the video gathered over 33 thousand upvotes and over six hundred comments. People even gave several awards to the post.

Because the city was gigantic, several Redditors discussed the amount of time needed to build something like this. Though u/__Viator__ never replied to any of these comments, users debated whether it would take a few months or years to present a similar creation. Some people also pointed out how bigger structures are occasionally built with software and not manually.

Since most Redditors in the comment section had seemingly played various other games, many of them compared the Minecraft build to structures in other titles like NieR Automata, The Last Of Us, Kirby, and the Forgotten Land. These are popular offerings that feature a similar-looking abandoned city.

Some people even remembered SCP-093 and the city depicted in it. Because Secure. Content. Protect.-related content is quite popular in the Minecraft community, the comment about it received over a thousand upvotes.

Redditors also noticed how some shots displayed an Enderman and a Wandering Trader in the abandoned city simply looking on. Of course, these mobs were strategically recorded to show how desolate the city really is.

The original poster didn't offer any responses to anyone. However, they left a comment on the post with the link to a website where u/__Viator__ had uploaded the map on which the abandoned city was built.

Thousands of Redditors loved the massive abandoned area created by the original poster. Even after 21 hours since the post went live, it continues to receive upvotes and reactions from viewers.

