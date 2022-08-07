10 best Minecraft city build ideas in 2022

Minecraft is full of interesting and extreme builds. From huge mega bases, to medieval castles, and even expansive farms and villages, Minecraft's limits are only what players decide and how they can achieve it from the blocks available within the game.

One of the largest potential projects for a player to take on is creating a full-fledged city within Minecraft. The biggest challenge in creating these locales is just how large they are, both horizontally in space they cover, and vertically in how tall and imposing the buildings are.

10 builds to help a Minecraft city feel much more real

1) Apartments and storefronts

New York City is one of the world’s largest cities, and the largest city within the US. And one of its most iconic features are apartment buildings situated directly above small corner shops and indie restaurants.

Including these within Minecraft would help add a bit of flair, with characters being able to customize the shops to break up the monotony of the city. Additionally, players could even house their trading villages within different shops, to make the shops actually functional.

2) Generic high-rise buildings

When the word city comes to mind, what visual comes with it? Often times, it is of towering skyscrapers, that seem to disappear into the clouds above, seemingly having no end.

Any player who wants to create a city in Minecraft, a true city, needs include at least a handful of generic, potentially empty, skyscrapers, just to add detail and act as filler for the city.

3) Hospitals

When the thought of civilization comes to mind, what follows? One of the first things that might pop up is hospitals as they represent all that nature does not: a refusal to come to an end due to whatever happenstances might occur out in the woods.

These buildings present another option that would serve little purpose for players, as they can heal simply through eating. However, they add too much to the realism of the city to be skipped over.

4) Schools

In a much similar way to the previously mentioned hospital, having different schools for different levels of education is incredibly important for players wanting to add a bit of depth and realism to their cities.

There is no practical purpose for the buildings to exist, except maybe to house Minecraft’s nitwit villagers in an ironic twist of fate.

5) Roads, sidewalks, and roundabouts

For most players, the roads, sidewalks, and roundabouts between the buildings of the city might be nothing more than an afterthought, something that does nothing more than facilitate players going from point A to point B.

However, if players spend a bit more time, and take a bit more care to add details and logic to the road systems that make up the city, it will add a lot to the realism of the city, even if the effect is mostly subconscious.

6) Firehouse

A firehouse is another stable building that any city would logically have at least one of, up to several depending on the size of the city. While there isn't much of a logical reason for a city in Minecraft to have a firehouse, they’re simply a building that would add to the realism and logic of the city.

This building would also give players a chance to use bricks, which are an incredibly difficult block to use in most places, but make a perfect fit for a firehouse.

Additionally, it will give players a chance to practice making difficult builds, including the fire engine itself, which will probably prove difficult to translate into with blocks.

7) Light posts

Light posts are going to be vital for players attempting to build a city for one reason: they will ensure that the streets remain brightly lit and do not become infested with hostile mobs whenever the sun goes down.

If players take a bit of extra time and care, and ensure that the light posts are not just there for token effect, but something that others will take the time to stop and examine, it'll turn out ot be great. The impact on realism is impossible to overstate, even if that impact is, as with many other items on this list, subconscious.

8) Housing and suburbs

A large city’s skyline is just as iconic: occupied by towers that kiss the clouds and exemplify the extent of human ingenuity. There are perhaps few other visual that are as iconic as depressing, one being the expanse of housing and suburbs that crop up surrounding cities for huge stretches.

These give players an opportunity to make potential houses for villages, should they wish to incorporate their villager trading area into their city build. It would also allow them to experiment with different house builds.

9) Bank

A bank is a natural addition to any large-scale city. Players can take inspiration from real world banks such as the large and imposing banks found in locations such as New York City and Washington D.C., and use large amounts of quartz and concrete to get the clean and bright look that these buildings tend to have.

The biggest draw of adding a bank to a city build, however, is that the bank can be a practical building that players interact with on a regular basis, rather than just a filler to add to the illusion. This can be done by adding a storage system and area to the bank, so that players can store their items within rather than money. A barter system would work well too, if they're playing with others on a server.

10) Gardens

A trap that many cities, both designed by players in Minecraft, and that exist in real life, fall into is lacking any signs of natural life or greenery. This can turn cityscapes from impressive statements on humanity's ability to shape the natural world, to dreadful expanses of concrete and dullness.

Adding a few well-placed and well-designed parks or gardens into a Minecraft city build will help to add a bit of freshness. It will keep the city from feeling like an oppressive prison, and more like a place that people enjoy living in.

