10 best Minecraft garden designs to build in 2022

Minecraft is filled with many different beautiful flowers, and lots of different crops that can be grown. Due to this, garden builds are especially common.

Lots of players build amazing gardens to highlight their a house builds, or as a separate build altogether. Most players have farms on their survival worlds, and turning that farm into a garden makes their worlds look even more esthetically pleasing.

There are tons of ways to include common crops, such as wheat, melons, sugarcane, and more into garden builds. In this article, we will be listing the 10 best garden designs all players should build in 2022.

10 best Minecraft garden designs players should try out in 2022

1) Bridge Centerpiece

Garden with a bridge (Image via Minecraft)

One simple design that looks great with any garden is to add a bridge. Adding flowing water throughout a garden, and adding a bridge to cross the water, is a very common garden design that always looks amazing. Plus, it's easy to do!

2) Tree Swing

Garden with a tree swing (Image via 愛 channel/YouTube)

A tree swing is a cute design for any garden, and it can be a great centerpiece. The swing can be either hung between two different trees, or from a branch on a large tree. The swing design is easy to do, all a player needs are some chains and any type of slabs that they want.

3) Hedge Maze

Hedge maze garden (Image via Minecraft)

A hedge maze is just as fun as it is beautiful. Hedge mazes are elaborate structures that are created using leaf blocks. These mazes can either be mainly for decoration, or an actual maze that players can try to find their way through for fun.

4) Fountain

A fountain in a garden (Image via Kelpie The Fox/YouTube)

A fountain is always an awesome addition to a garden build, and it can even be the main center of attention. Fountains are pretty simple to make, just build a pedestal-like design and pour water buckets on top to make the water appear to be coming out of the stone.

5) Fairy Garden

A fairy garden design (Image via u/animalcrossinguwuuu/Reddit)

Fairy designs are becoming increasingly popular and make fantastic designs for gardens. The example shown above uses texture packs to achieve the desired look, but it can easily be done in vanilla Minecraft as well. A fairy garden would have tons of pink tons, mushrooms, and whimsical designs.

6) Garden Archway

Archway made of leaves (Image via itemframe/Tumblr)

Adding an archway to a garden is a fantastic design element. It adds a bit of dimension to the build and makes it so that everything isn't super close to the ground.

Archways can be made out of anything, but a leaf design adds to the greenery of a garden. Light sources such as lanterns can be hung from the top of the arch.

7) Windmill

Flowery windmill garden design (Image via ᜊﬞﬞ ⚘ ash‎・ࡇ・/ Pinterest)

A windmill is a perfect addition to any garden design, and it really fits the farmland theme. A windmill can either be at the center of the garden, or more towards a back corner. It's a great way to ensure your all of your build isn't very low to the ground.

8) Cherry Blossom

Cherry blossom garden design (Image via KnockturnMC/Twitter)

Cherry blossoms are beautiful trees that players have been begging Minecraft to add to the game for years. Luckily, cherry blossom trees can be recreated using various pink blocks, such as pink terracotta, clay, and wool. These trees are a great addition to any garden as ithey adda nice splash of color.

9) Gazebo

Gazebo garden design (Image via angered-box/Tumblr)

Gazebos are a staple of many gardens in real life, so why not also add them to Minecraft? Gazebos are small wooden or stone structures that are open on all sides and covered by a roof. Gazebos are common places to hold wedding ceremonies or to sit and talk with friends.

10) Zen Garden

This Zen garden design has a very peaceful vibe. The design mimics Japanese architecture, which is a beautiful take on a garden. This is quite an easy design, so anyone can recreate it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

