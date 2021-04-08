Create
How to build an auto-harvest survival farm in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft
Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified 43 min ago
Feature

In Minecraft, farms are an efficient and quick way to collect various resources. Players can farm different types of resources, including minerals, blocks, and crops.

Crops are a versatile resource in Minecraft, and players can use them to recover hunger points, tame animals, and trade emeralds with villagers. Both beginner and veteran players need an auto-harvest farm for all of their crop needs.

An auto-harvest farm uses water to harvest crops. Players can farm wheat, beetroot, potatoes, and carrots on this farm. However, it cannot produce pumpkin and melon.

This article is a step-by-step guide to make an auto-harvest crop farm in Minecraft.

Building an auto-harvest farm in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Items required:

  • Building blocks
  • Dispensers
  • Water buckets
  • any hoe
  • Redstone dust
  • Hoppers
  • Chest
  • Desired crops/crop seeds

Build the outline

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft
To make this farm, players need a 9x9 area. Players can also extend the farm length-wise, but it will get a little complicated. Water will flow up to eight blocks in Minecraft.

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Place water at the center of two sides, as shown in the image. Doing this hydrates the grass/dirt blocks for farming. Follow this up by using a hoe to till the grass.

Make a wall and place dispensers

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Players should then create a one block tall wall on the sides with water and place dispensers facing toward tilled land, as shown in the image. Now, place one water bucket inside each dispenser.

It's then time to place the hopper for the collection system. Make a hopper line facing the dispenser line going into a chest. Follow that by making a wall beside the hopper line, as shown in the image.

Plant the seeds and add some Redstone magic

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Players can plant carrots, potatoes, beetroot seeds, and wheat seeds on this farm. Now, plant the desired seed/crop inside the tilled blocks.

This farm needs basic redstone knowledge. Place redstone dust above dispensers by crouching and connecting them to a lever, as shown in the image. Players can also use a button instead of a lever to create a redstone signal in Minecraft.

Completing the farm

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Increase the height of the surrounding wall by one height and place trapdoors on the side of redstone dust, as shown in the image. This prevents crops from getting stuck over blocks.

The auto-harvest farm will be complete and ready to use. After the crops are grown, activate the lever to use water buckets inside dispensers. Flowing water harvests the crops and leads them to the hopper.

Image via Minecraft
Image via Minecraft

Pick the seeds back from the chest and plant them again. This farm can be extended to produce more crops.

Published 08 Apr 2021, 18:08 IST
