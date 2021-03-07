How to make glazed terracotta in Minecraft

Glazed terracotta is similar to normal terracotta in that it's used for construction purposes. Its stunning appearance makes for a distinct touch in buildings. This can really pull together a base in Minecraft or a room inside a player's house if they're looking for something unique.

Moreover, glazed terracotta can be used with note blocks to produce a "bass drum" sound.

Step 1: Obtain Terracotta in Minecraft

Terracotta can be discovered and mined, found in chests, and smelted from clay.

Natural Generation

To glaze the terracotta in Minecraft, the material must already be available to the player. Terracotta naturally generates abundantly in the mesa biome, which has to be broken using a pickaxe. If a player uses anything other than a pickaxe (any type), it won't result in a drop - just wasted time and energy.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition version 0.10.0 launches today! Head to a mesa biome and find a brand new gold mine! pic.twitter.com/rKxjYwhCEp — Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 18, 2014

Looting

Terracotta can also be looted from desert temples, underwater ruins, and villages (mason houses).

Smelting

Clay can be smelted into Minecraft to produce terracotta.

Terracotta found and looted can often be colored, but a player can dye it to ensure they get what they desire for the glazing process.

All 16 Colors of Terracotta; Image via Minecraft

Step 2: Glaze it!

To glaze terracotta, it must be smelted. The color of the normal terracotta will have an impact on the design of the glazed terracotta.

16 possible outcomes depend on the color. The original dye also dictates the glazed terracotta's design. For example, the cyan glazed terracotta has the design of a creeper's face.

What's our Block of the Week? It's...



GLAZED TERRACOTTA! Still on the faience about this block?https://t.co/z3u5C7bMe9 pic.twitter.com/vJQ0QuUi5L — Minecraft (@Minecraft) January 19, 2018

Glazed terracotta must also be broken with a pickage to result as a dropped item.

Other Ways to Acquire Glazed Terracotta

Glazed terracotta can also be found in villages and taken from houses there, or a player can trade with the village's mason.

Looting Terracotta from Villages

The following is the list of places where a certain color of glazed terracotta can be taken from Minecraft.

Desert Villages

Light blue glazed terracotta - the toolsmith's house

White glazed terracotta - desert village buildings

Lime glazed terracotta - village temples

Underwater Ruins

Purple glazed terracotta - cold underwater ruins

Savanna Villages

Yellow glazed terracotta - mason houses

Orange glazed terracotta - village armorer houses

Trading

Minecraft players can also trade with an expert village mason for glazed terracotta.