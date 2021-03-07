How to make glazed terracotta in Minecraft

Glazed terracotta is similar to normal terracotta in that it's used for construction purposes. Its stunning appearance makes for a distinct touch in buildings. This can really pull together a base in Minecraft or a room inside a player's house if they're looking for something unique.
Moreover, glazed terracotta can be used with note blocks to produce a "bass drum" sound.
Step 1: Obtain Terracotta in Minecraft
Terracotta can be discovered and mined, found in chests, and smelted from clay.
Natural Generation
To glaze the terracotta in Minecraft, the material must already be available to the player. Terracotta naturally generates abundantly in the mesa biome, which has to be broken using a pickaxe. If a player uses anything other than a pickaxe (any type), it won't result in a drop - just wasted time and energy.
Looting
Terracotta can also be looted from desert temples, underwater ruins, and villages (mason houses).
Smelting
Clay can be smelted into Minecraft to produce terracotta.
Terracotta found and looted can often be colored, but a player can dye it to ensure they get what they desire for the glazing process.
Step 2: Glaze it!
To glaze terracotta, it must be smelted. The color of the normal terracotta will have an impact on the design of the glazed terracotta.
16 possible outcomes depend on the color. The original dye also dictates the glazed terracotta's design. For example, the cyan glazed terracotta has the design of a creeper's face.
Glazed terracotta must also be broken with a pickage to result as a dropped item.
Other Ways to Acquire Glazed Terracotta
Glazed terracotta can also be found in villages and taken from houses there, or a player can trade with the village's mason.
Looting Terracotta from Villages
The following is the list of places where a certain color of glazed terracotta can be taken from Minecraft.
Desert Villages
- Light blue glazed terracotta - the toolsmith's house
- White glazed terracotta - desert village buildings
- Lime glazed terracotta - village temples
Underwater Ruins
- Purple glazed terracotta - cold underwater ruins
Savanna Villages
- Yellow glazed terracotta - mason houses
- Orange glazed terracotta - village armorer houses
Trading
Minecraft players can also trade with an expert village mason for glazed terracotta.