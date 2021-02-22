Where can players find clay in Minecraft?

Clay in Minecraft is a root in architectural blocks.

Finding clay is not difficult, making it simple to acquire. Players can use it to make a few blocks and bricks, which go into a couple of crafts.

Finding clay can be a fun adventure and allows players to pick up some other items along the way, such as sand and sugar cane.

Where is it?

Clay can be found in two places: in water and villages.

Geography

Clay will appear whiter than sand in Minecraft and can be found in rivers, swamps, and lakes, usually in clusters. On occasion, gamers can also find clay in ponds.

Terracotta can be discovered and mined in the mesa biome.

In villages

Villages in savannas, deserts, and plains can provide clay outside of mason houses. Some villagers will give free clay (Java Edition) to Minecraft players with the "Hero of the Village" advancement. This title is earned if players fend off a Pillager raid.

The gifts Java players will receive are extensive, and a few of them are: armor, food, Redstone, and tools. Players will receive discounts on trades in all editions of Minecraft if this title is granted.

How to retrieve clay in Minecraft

Clay can be dug up without a tool, but the quickest and easiest way to get it in Minecraft is to use a shovel. This method will speed up the process and allow gamers to collect more clay, as they will get less tired and won't need to leave it behind to collect food or return to base.

The way that the clay is retrieved is entirely up to players, their intent, and where they are in-game.

What is it used for?

Clay balls can be smelted into bricks, which can make brick blocks and flower pots in Minecraft.

Clay balls can also be made into clay blocks, which can be smelted into terracotta. This item can also be found and dug from mesas in Minecraft.

Brick blocks and terracotta are typically used to build houses and other structures. They can add some flavor to a fundamental building or compose an utterly distinct place on their own.

Some other facts about clay

If a Minecraft player uses a shovel with the silk touch enchantment, they'll get the block instead of clay balls. This can be placed under a note block to produce flute sounds when played.