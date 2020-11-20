Top 5 mesa Minecraft seeds of November 2020

Minecraft's mesa biomes hold many secrets just under the terracotta surface.
Inside of mesa biomes, gold spawns at a much higher level and frequency, which in Minecraft 1.16 and up, is very important, as gold is the main currency for piglin trading.
Mesa biomes also house abandoned mine shafts, referencing the gold rush of the mid-1800s in America, where players can get quick and fast loot like enchanted books and diamonds. The mesa biome and its subtypes are rare Minecraft biomes, but these five seeds drop players right on top of them.
Minecraft's best mesa biome seeds of November 2020
#5- 4012
Seed 4012 drops players onto an aesthetically pleasing mesa peninsula right next to some glaciers, allowing quick access for ice and terracotta. While these blocks are conventionally never mixed, they do result in a nice post-apocalyptic ice age vibe.
#4- 9054
Spawning on this seed puts players in a mixed forest, with a beautiful mountain mesa mix just a couple dozen blocks to the east. Players can construct an extensive railway system to deliver goods between biomes, and once 1.17 Caves & Cliffs comes out, this seed will be perfect for the steampunk aesthetic that will be allowed with the new copper blocks.
#3- 12875
It places players directly in the middle of a vast and expansive mesa plateau biome, fit with two gigantic cave systems almost directly at spawn. Users can get equipped with gold before even finding iron with this great seed.
#2- 300001
The first thing that comes to mind for this phenomenal seed is a castle surrounded by a vast moat. This grand canyon imitation seed spawns players right next to some trees, rare enough for most mesa biomes. With that in mind, this seed will allow players to build up their perfect mountain fortress while still not being precisely on a mountain.
#1- 15913680
A red sand and a badlands mesa biome meet on the edges of a single river, with an incredible vista of raised spikes further down. Players can use these spikes to have a raised monk monastery, balancing perfectly atop spiny rock with death sitting below. Whichever idea comes up, they're all worthwhile to explore in this beautiful seed.
Published 20 Nov 2020, 13:10 IST