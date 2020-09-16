5 best Minecraft seeds to build a castle

If you’re the kind of Minecraft player that barely tries the survival mode and usually picks the creative mode, then you’ve thought about creating a castle at least once. A medieval fortress would be the perfect build in a game like Minecraft, which itself has a feudal feel to it, primarily due to the looks of the game and the furniture or building blocks available.

That being said, it can be challenging to find the perfect spot to start creating a badass castle for yourself. You’d need enough empty space and aesthetic surroundings that will become the picture-perfect home to your new palace. In this article, we take a look at a few Minecraft seeds that will generate a world that might just be what you need to design the castle you always wanted.

Five best Minecraft seeds to build a castle

1) The Sphinx

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This Minecraft seed spawns you in a world where you’ll quickly spot a rock formation that looks suspiciously like the Sphinx. Yep, you read that right!

You can easily turn your dream build into a pyramid and have the best Egyptian-themed castle possible, complete with a Sphinx attachment. Plus, the rock formation is surrounded by ample space to create a vast build!

Seed Code: 2513709692913728044

Advertisement

2) Turtle Island

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This particular Minecraft seed helps you spawn on an island shaped like a giant turtle. The islet itself is big enough and has a lot of scenic beauty to make it the perfect spot for your new castle.

The island has a small pond right at the centre, which can make for a great addition to your build.

Seed Code: 6105164681913734231

3) Shadow’s World

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

When you type in Shadow’s World into the seed generator, you will end up in a location that has stunning scenery, making it an excellent spot to begin building your castle.

The spawn has a bit of bare area that can be where you start building. You can also be a little more adventurous and try constructing on the gorgeous mountain range that creates beautiful overhangs to add to the beauty of the seed.

Seed Code: SHADOW'S WORLD

4) Shipwrecked

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This Minecraft seed will take you to a sprawling island, which has so much natural beauty that it can prove to be the best backdrop for your new castle.

The coastline can be a good spot to build, primarily since a shipwreck is situated nearby, so you can pretend you’re the castaway survivor that has now become the king of your lonely island.

Seed Code: 8915849700870136489

5) Expansive Plains

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

The best biome to get a bit of serious building done is the plains biome. And that’s precisely where this Minecraft seed will help you spawn in.

Plus, if you’re going for the perfect medieval castle look, complete with swampy moats and all, then this world has a lot of water bodies that will serve that purpose very nicely, and a distant desert biome to add to the natural variation.

Seed Code: -423673225502336066