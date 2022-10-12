5 best Minecraft SCP mods in 2022

Minecraft has some amazing SCP mods for the game. SCP stands for 'Secure. Contain. Protect.' It is a mysterious foundation where individuals talk and discuss various stories that contain strange entities that have unique magical powers. These stories are crowd-sourced and stored on a website. These are entirely different fictional stories with scary incidents, which might seem quite eerie to many.

However, Minecraft players might also be fans of these strange SCP stories and want to play them in the sandbox title. Luckily, SCP mods are pretty famous in the game. Some are quite old and established, while others are new and offer slightly different kinds of gameplay.

1) SCP: Project SK

This is an up-and-coming SCP mod with loads of SCPs for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

SCP: Project SK is a new mod released by a modder called Researcher_H2O. Unfortunately, it is only compatible with 1.16.5.

The mod offers a unique experience in the game with hundreds of SCPs planned out. Personnel, civilians, and even military SCPs are available through this mod.

The CurseForge website will only offer players with older versions of the mod. Hence, players can join the modder's discord server to obtain the latest mods. Modders did this to protect their work from leaking on other websites.

2) SCP: Obscurity

This SCP mod also has unique SCPs for players to explore in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

SCP Obscurity is a mod for the 1.16.5 version that adds some obscure and lesser-known SCPs to the game. This mod works in survival and creative mode, allowing players to explore the maps with or without any dangers. Even though the mod is made by MCreator, which has a lot of limitations, the modder assures that they're working on a better alternative.

This mod is also compatible with SCP: Overtime since the same modder worked on that mod as well.

3) SCP: Overtime

This is a popular SCP mod that also adds lots of scary SCPs to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

SCP: Overtime is also a mod compatible with the 1.16.5 version and adds more than 50 SCPs to the game. This mod is like a homage to the SCP community as they come up with these mysterious beings and fascinating maps to explore.

As mentioned by the modders themselves, this mod is a rebrand of another SCP mod called 'XK UnityAddon.'

4) SCP: Lockdown Heavy Containment Zone Expansion

This is essentially an expansion mod based on another SCP mod for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is another very popular SCP mod that players can download and check out. It adds several SCPs to explore and survive from. Even though it is only compatible with the 1.12.2 version of the game, it is worth checking out. Since there are loads of SCPs for the game, every mod offers a different set.

5) SCP: Lockdown

This is by far the most popular SCP mod for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

With just over two million downloads on the CurseForge website, the SCP: Lockdown is the most popular mod for this particular genre. The modders are highly active and keep updating the mod, even though it is for the 1.12.2 version of the game.

It is essentially an update and remake of the original SCPCraft mod that Yu_tu created. It has a plethora of blocks, entities, and items, and it also gives SCPs more power to make the mod more challenging to play.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There could be many other SCP mods worth checking out.

