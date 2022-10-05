7 best mod features that need to be in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that can be heavily modded. Though Java Edition is said to be more easily modifiable, Bedrock Edition also has its fair share of third-party add-ons. There are entire websites and small companies only built around modding the popular sandbox game.

Minecraft players often discuss whether Mojang should consider adding a few features available in these mods to the original game. They believe some of these features will greatly improve the vanilla version of the title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mod features that are worth being added to the official game.

Shaders, map, and 5 other useful mod features that can be added to Minecraft

1) Shader support

Shaders make the game look a lot more beautiful and enjoyable (Image via Mojang)

Many players constantly use shaders to drastically change the lighting, shadow, and reflection quality in Minecraft.

Shaders are now so efficient that they can even run on low-end PCs without slowing them down. Due to its popularity, Mojang could add proper shader support to the vanilla version of the game, along with a simpler installation method.

2) Better GUI system

Just Enough Items is a brilliant mod that should be added as it is to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Even though some block GUIs offer a guidebook to quickly craft or smelt the correct items in Minecraft, it can still be confusing to some players. Hence, mods like Just Enough Items are very popular among the community.

Features in this mod can be added to the official game in order to get an improved GUI from the get-go.

3) Inventory system

Inventory management can drastically improve in the game (Image via Mojang)

While there are several inventory shortcuts in Minecraft, it can still feel cumbersome at times. Players spend a lot of time managing the items they have in their inventory or their chests.

There are several inventory mods that drastically improve item movements and add useful mouse shortcuts. Mojang should most definitely bring some features from such mods to this aspect of the game.

4) Craftable furniture

Players have been waiting for craftable furniture in the game for a long time (Image via Reddit / u/xXminilex)

One of the main aspects of Minecraft is building structures. Though there are several kinds of building blocks to create the exterior of a structure, there are not enough options to build furniture for the interior.

Millions of players have been urging Mojang to add craftable furniture blocks to the game to improve building mechanics.

5) More video settings

Video settings offered by OptiFine are extremely useful to players (Image via Mojang)

OptiFine is a mod that has loads of useful video settings that players can benefit from. These settings not only give players more control but also allow them to lessen the load on their PCs if needed.

These kinds of detailed video settings should be present in the vanilla version of the game.

6) Better food information

Food items can show more information to help players eat better in the game (Image via Mojang)

Beginners can get confused between several food items as they have different saturation levels and hunger-replenishing powers.

Hence, mods like AppleSkin are amazing for beginners. They can make more informed choices and quickly realize which food is good for them. Mojang should definitely consider adding some of the features in this mod to Minecraft.

7) Map features

Map features can be added to the game, especially to help new players (Image via Mojang)

Though wild exploration without a map is one of the game's specialties, it can be quite tricky for new players. Hence, some kind of map should be provided so that players know where they are going.

This feature can be added to the vanilla version of the game to help beginners. It can be toggled off for those who want pure adventure.

