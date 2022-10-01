5 best mods to enhance Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft has been around for many years now, but there are a few aspects of the game that can feel bland and confusing at times.

Luckily, Mojang's sandbox sensation allows third-party mods to work. This enables the community to create all kinds of mods in order to further enhance the game and make it more enjoyable.

Whether it's the basic graphics of the game or simply performance issues, there is a mod for almost everything. CurseForge is one of the best websites from where players can find these mods.

Some of the mods listed below will improve the overall performance of Minecraft, while others will add new features to it.

Charm, JourneyMap, and 3 other amazing mods to enhance the gameplay in Minecraft

1) Just Enough Items

This mod enhances the different GUIs and makes them more intuitive in the game (Image via CurseForge)

Beginners might face a lot of problems in Minecraft if they do not understand what various GUIs mean and how they work. This is where the Just Enough Items mod comes into the picture. It completely overhauls GUIs of different blocks like crafting tables, furnaces, brewing stands, anvils, etc.

Thanks to Just Enough Items, players can easily search for any block or item and other possible things that can be crafted with it. The mod also allows players to view crafting recipes for a chosen block or item as well as what uses they provide.

2) Charm

Charm adds loads of new items and features to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Inspired by the popular Quark mod, Charm is designed to enhance the vanilla experience of Minecraft without drastically changing its mechanics and style.

This mod adds different blocks, mob textures, and features to the game. The mod has both Fabric and Forge variants, making it fully compatible with most modded game versions.

If players are slightly bored with the vanilla features of the Mojang's sandbox sensation and want to enhance or upgrade them, this mod does the job.

3) Better Foliage Renewed

This mod changes several blocks to have more detail and foliage in the game (Image via CurseForge)

The blocky graphics of Minecraft can be boring to look at. Even tree leaves and branches, which are extremely random in shape, are complete blocks in this game. If players want to increase the overall foliage of the game and enhance how different textures look, they can check out the Better Foliage mod.

Better Foliage not only changes the foliage of any block but also enhances all kinds of particles. It is a great mod to slightly improve the graphics while still keeping everything vanilla.

4) JourneyMap

This mod adds everything related to maps (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is one of the few open-world survival games that does not have any map features.

When new players enter the world, they can be completely lost since the game does not have a minimap to guide them. It only has in-game maps that can be crafted and used.

JourneyMap is a brilliant mod that adds all the features related to maps. Users can even change the Y level and look at caves and ravines inside the main map.

5) OptiFine

Players can use shaders with OptiFine in the game (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft can stutter and slow down if players load hundreds of chunks as they explore the world. This is because the chunk rendering system and other graphical engines are not optimized properly.

This is where OptiFine comes into the picture. It is arguably the most popular Minecraft mod since it not only improves the game engine performance but also allows players to change extra video settings.

If players have a beefy device, they can even use shaders with the help of OptiFine and further enhance the lighting, shadows, and reflections of the game.

