5 best Minecraft modpacks on CurseForge

Minecraft has thousands of modpacks that can be downloaded from CurseForge. Being an open-source sandbox game, it offers tons of modding capabilities and is arguably one of the most modded games of all time. Other than the vanilla experience of the game, players are seldom bored as they keep downloading fascinating mods and playing in new worlds with fresh items.

CurseForge is a well-known site, as it offers players over 90 thousand Minecraft mods. From simple graphical enhancements to complete world overhauls, there is a modpack for everything and everyone. Over the years, some of them have gained popularity and sit atop the list on their website.

Top 5 Minecraft modpacks on CurseForge

5) SkyFactory 4

Sky Factory 4 (Image via u/jakemuniz29 Reddit)

Sky Factory is a famous modpack where players start with one tree on one dirt block and they need to survive. This turns the vanilla experience of the game, where players have an abundance of space and resources, on its head. This modpack has certain different items and ways for players to increase their space and survive.

This modpack is only available for version 1.12.2 of the game. Players can download it here.

4) All The Mods 6

All The Mod 6 (Image via u/Sammythings Reddit)

As the name suggests, this modpack is special as it is a combination of many mods. All The Mods 6 is the sixth version of the fourth most popular modpack on the site. It is essentially a kitchensink of over 200 mods in one.

This modpack is only available for version 1.16.5 of the game. Players can download it here.

3) Better Minecraft [FORGE]

Better Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is another modpack known for heavily modding the game. It has loads of different mods that improve the the Nether and End realms' appearance. It also has new types of crops, mobs, and blocks. Even dragon eggs can be hatched, giving birth to different types of dragons.

The modpack is available for 1.16.5 and it is also compatible with the 1.17 version of the game. Players can download it here.

2) The Pixelmon modpack

Pixelmon mod (Image via polygon)

This is a really interesting modpack that converts the game world into Pokemon Land. It contains several mods like Pixelmon mod, Biomes O'Plenty, Journeymap, Gameshark, and more that make the pack best-suited for players who want to jump right into action without installing each of them individually.

The modpack is available in the 1.12.2 version of the game. Players can download it here.

1) RLCraft

RLCraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is arguably the most famous and extensive modpack on the CurseForge site. It was made by a modder named Shivaxi and has been download over 11 million times. RLCraft completely changes the look and feel of the game. It adds tons of new blocks, crafting mechanics, mobs, and much more.

The modpack is available in the 1.12.2 version of the game. Players can download it here.

