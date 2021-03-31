What is RLCraft in Minecraft?

Minecraft is full of fun vanilla features, and players who are bored with those vanilla features can create their own new and exciting features with mods and mod packs.

RLCraft is a mod pack created to make Minecraft a lot harder than the vanilla version. RLCraft takes the regular game and flips it on its head. There are tons of new mobs, new biomes, and newly generated structures throughout the game. Players should expect to die A LOT when first starting in RLCraft.

How RLCraft works in Minecraft

New Minecraft RLCraft biome

Changing Minecraft's structure

RLCraft even changed the very starting structure of the game. In a normal, vanilla Minecraft game a player would start by punching a tree until they got wood. RLCraft works a bit differently, players can try everything they want to punch wood, but the tree won't drop any wood using this method.

Players must first dig up gravel until they get flint. They can then throw the flint at a rock until it breaks into flint shards. Then the player must craft a flint knife. The flint knife is used to dig up tall grass which gives the player seeds and grass string.

After getting this grass string the player can then craft a hatchet. The player can use this hatchet to chop down a tree, but they won't receive nearly as much wood as they would in Minecraft.

This is just one of the major differences between vanilla Minecraft and RLCraft.

Mobs

Dragon in Minecraft

RLCraft has a notorious number of mobs. One of the main reasons that RLCraft is a lot harder than vanilla Minecraft is because of the addition of many hostile mobs. Most of these mobs can spawn and roam around during the day, unlike vanilla Minecraft where hostile mobs are only usually around at night.

In RLCraft there are many sea monsters, making swimming across the oceans a treacherous endeavor. There are other mobs like dragons that roam around the map breathing fire at players, villages, structures, forests, and whatever they run into.

Reapers can rip the player out of their beds at night and drag them around their houses until strangling the player to death.

These are just a few of the harder challenges. For players new to RLCraft, it's an almost certain death sentence. There are very few mobs in RLCraft that aren't hostile towards the players.

Death from the weather?

Temperature circle and water bar

In RLCraft, the biome that a player enters matters. Each player is given a temperature circle found above their Hotbar and next to their health. When a player enters a winter biome their temperature circle will start to freeze and this affects the player's movements and abilities. If a player stays in a cold climate for too long, they end up freezing to death. Going inside of a shelter doesn't help either, the player will die from the cold unless given fire or switching quickly to another biome.

The player can also die from the hot weather in a desert. In hot climates, the players will quickly become dehydrated. In RLCraft the player has a water bar similar to their hunger bar. This water bar can only be replenished by drinking water. The only problem with that is that most water sources in RLCraft are considered contaminated and will not fully replenish the player's hydration.

Generated Structures

Castle structure

In vanilla Minecraft, there are a few common naturally generated structures that can spawn upon the world's creation. These include villages, desert temples, jungle temples, pillager outposts, woodland mansions, and nether portal ruins to name a few.

RLCraft adds a wide variety of new naturally generated structures to the game. Villages have a major revamp in RLCraft. They mostly consist of one small castle-like structure where all the villagers stay. This castle structure is protected by both Iron Golems and other floating creatures.

RLCraft also added many different kinds of mansions and large houses all around the map. Some are complete builds with beds and many chests, and others are only ruins, perhaps destroyed by some RLCraft creature.

There are also many other new temples and forts all around RLCraft. There's a large variety of structures that players can find and even experienced RLCraft players may have not discovered all the structures in the code.

Why do players choose RLCraft?

RLCraft Minecraft

These are only a few of the things that make RLCraft harder than vanilla Minecraft. There are plenty of other mobs and game mechanics to consider that make RLCraft gameplay extremely difficult. So why do players choose to play?

It's similar to the hardcore mode Minecraft - players want a challenge. RLCraft was created by Minecraft players who were bored with the vanilla gameplay. Whether the mechanics were too easy or they just wanted a change, they created RLCraft to make a game that was more fun for players.

They added various mobs and mechanics to make the game more challenging in that way. They also added newer generated structures to spice up travel in RLCraft.

How to download RLCraft?

To download RLCraft, players will need to first install Curseforge and Overwolf. These two applications will help players access and download the RLCraft mod pack. Players can download the official RLCraft mod pack here.