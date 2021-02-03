5 best Minecraft modpacks for solo play in 2021

Modpacks are wonderful things that players can add to their Minecraft worlds to make the game even more enjoyable.

Modpacks are files filled with a bunch of different mods that co-exist. Mods, short for modifications, tweak certain aspects of Minecraft. There is a wide variety of mods, and each one does a different thing. Some mods only add a mob or two to the game, while others change the entire functionality of Minecraft, turning it into an entirely different game.

Modpacks typically add a bunch of different features to Minecraft as they are folders filled with various mods.

Five best Minecraft modpacks for solo play this year

#5 - RLCraft

Image via CurseForge

RLCraft, the RL standing for "real life," is a modpack filled with a bunch of different mods that are slightly tweaked to fit perfectly together. RLCraft is a modpack full of adventure and RPG elements that players must try out.

#4 - Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

Image via CurseForge

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons is a quest driven modpack that includes new dimensions, mobs, structures, and more. This modpack also includes spells that players can cast, fulfilling everyone's wizarding dreams.

#3 - MC Eternal

Image via CurseForge

MC Eternal is a Minecraft modpack with tons of different features. Players have over 750 quests to complete, many mobs that can be tamed, and more. MC Eternal even has its own economy and is so diverse and intricate that players will always have something to do.

#2 - Forever Stranded

Image via CurseForge

The story surrounding Forever Stranded is that players crash their planes into a random desert, and they need to complete quests to survive. But they need to beware, as bad things may happen when the sun goes down.

#1 - The Pixelmon Modpack

Image via Minecraft

This modpack is perfect for those Minecraft players who also have a passion for Pokemon. Pixelmon is a mod that adds Pokemon to Minecraft, and players can catch and evolve them. This modpack includes some extra mods to make the game easier and more playable.

