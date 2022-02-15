5 best mods for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18

Like its Java counterpart, Minecraft Bedrock is massively popular among the game’s modding community, with its 1.18 version being released simultaneously. Unlike Java Edition, however, mods are installed under “add-ons” in Bedrock Edition, and are categorized into two sections, namely, resource packs and behavior packs.

Behavior packs are more similar to mods in Minecraft Java, as they change the behavior, animation, or movement of in-game entities, or can even add new mobs and items to the game. Resource packs, on the other hand, can be used to serve the purpose of applying new textures or “appearances” to blocks, mobs, and other entities in the game.

This article will list some of the best mods for Bedrock Edition 1.18.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Top 5 mods for Bedrock 1.18

5) More Tools

Some new armor sets and tools showcased (Image via mcpedl.com/ SorYPMod )

This mod adds a ton of new items and blocks to the game. It mainly focuses on armor and tools, and is fully compatible with the game’s survival mode.

Players can access more than 35 new armor types with the mod, along with around 20 decoration blocks, and over 700 new tools for the player to use in different functions throughout the game.Despite adding all these items, the mod tries to retain the “vanilla” feel of the game.

Download this mod here.

4) Loled Furniture Season 3

This mod primarily focuses on adding some new and modern furniture to the game. Players can make use of over 160 new blocks with this mod installed.

In addition to this, players will notice that many blocks among those added are functional, akin to their vanilla counterparts (crafting tables, furnaces, and more). Some of the new blocks added are armchairs, curtains, television sets (functional), sofas, and more.

Download this mod here.

3) SERP Pokédrock

The SERP Pokédrock mod showcases a ton of new mobs in the game (Image via mcpedl.com/Zacek el Serpentín

This mod is based on the popular “Pokémon” franchise. It adds a bunch of new mobs from the anime into the game. Popular Generation I Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and more can be found and interacted with. A custom combat system has also been designed for the mod, along with a “mount” system.

Download this mod here.

2) New Player Animation

A player using the new sprinting animation (Image via KID丶SKY)

This mod adds new actions and animations to the player’s movement in the game. New animations are available for walking, sneaking, sprinting, swimming, riding, and more.

With numerous mods altering the animations of animals and other mobs that are widely available, this mod brings a nice change to the player-based animations in the game.

Download this mod here.

1) True Survival - Zombie Apocalypse

This mod is based on the theme of a zombie apocalypse. It adds a ton of zombie types into the game, many of which can fly, and have other special abilities.

Players are provided with weapons like guns that help take down the hordes of zombies that have been added with this mod. With the latest "Cupids" update, players can face off against zombies modeled as cupids that fly towards them and attack.

Download this mod here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi