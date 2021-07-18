MrFudgeMonkeyz is a Canadian YouTuber who creates animations based on Minecraft. He has a few different animated series, such as: Annoying Villagers, BALDI'S BASICS, Monster School and Lover Story.

He joined YouTube on October 21, 2011 and uploaded a few gaming videos, before branching into his animations. He also branched out into satirical parodies of badly animated Minecraft videos, of which have gained lots of traction from viewers on YouTube.

Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft Animations by MrFudgeMonkeyz, ranked by popularity!

5) Annoying Villagers 23 - Minecraft Animation

In this video, Steve is fighting Herobrine, who begins to put hallucinations into Steve's mind, and making him go crazy and question everything he does. Through the video, Steve fights countless mobs, all while coming to an interesting conclusion: in order to defeat monsters, you have to become a monster.

This is the 23rd video in the Annoying Villagers series.

This video has 54k likes and 4.7 million views.

4) Annoying Villagers 12 - Original Minecraft Animation

In this video, Steve recounts the loss of his friends, all while trying to figure out a solution to never let it happen again. He ends up fighting Herobrine, all while a few villagers get in the way and disrupt their fight.

When Steve passes out from his fight, the villagers distract Herobrine while they attempt to save him. This is the 12th video in the Annoying Villagers series.

This video has 51k likes and 5.2 million views.

3) Annoying Villagers 4 - Minecraft Animation

In the video - a quick 3 minute clip - villagers and zombies face off against one another to settle their differences. However, they do not do this by fighting one another, but rather, competing in a dance battle.

Other mobs join in on said dance battles - but who will win? There's only one way to find out. This is the 4th video in the Annoying Villagers series.

This video has 36k likes and 6 million views.

2) Fat Herobrine Life - Minecraft Animation

In this video, the viewers follow a day in the life of fat Herobrine as he continually pushes people out of the elevator before getting tasked with killing certain Minecraft players.

The rest of the video is Herobrine going around and elliminating those he was told to in many different ways. Did he manage to complete his task?

This video has 53k likes and 6.5 million views.

1) Annoying Villagers - Minecraft Animation

In this video, of which is the first of the Annoying Villagers series, an iron golem stands idly by while tons of villagers run past and ignore him.

Finally, after being made fun of and stared at, the iron golem decides that he has enough, and eliminates the villagers who have hurt him.

This video has 42k likes and 9.1 million views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul