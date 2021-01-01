5 best Minecraft mods with weapons and guns

Minecraft mods are great opportunities for players to add new things to their game.

Mods are files that players can add to their client to change the features of the game. Some mods are quite simple, only adding a new mob or two to the game. Others are way more detailed and intricate, changing the entire functionality of the game.

There are thousands of awesome mods out there, so it can be hard for players to find the perfect one. To combat this issue, here's a compilation of some favorites that feature guns and weapons.

Most enjoyable Minecraft firearm mods

#5 - MrCrayfish's Gun Mod

Image via CurseForge

MrCrayfish is a well known and very talented mod maker with tons of mods on the market, so it is no surprise that his amazing gun mod features here.

Weapons currently included within this mod are pistols, shotguns, assault rifles, standard rifles, grenade launchers, bazookas, and miniguns. It also features gun attachments that can change the behavior of player's weapons, including scopes and barrel attachments.

#4 - SpectralGuns

Image via Minecraft

While this mod is for an older version of Minecraft, it is still worth listing.

In the SpectralGuns mod, players can design their guns., They can choose how powerful their gun is, if they want any addons, and more.

#3 - Parzi's Star Wars Mod

Image via Minecraft

While this mod is still in development, it is evident that tons of hard work and dedication have gone into it, and it is worth checking out.

Parzi's Star Wars Mod adds many different Star Wars weapons to the game, which is bound to make any Star Wars lover very excited. Not only does it add weapons to the game, but many other features as well, including TIE Fighters, Droids, and more.

#2 - Portal Gun Mod

Image via Minecraft

Portal gun mods have been around Minecraft for years now, meaning they are quite popular. With the Portal Gun Mod, players receive a gun where they can shoot out portals. Whenever a player goes into a portal, they will come out at the other portal's location.

This mod is highly customizable, and players can easily adjust portal gun characteristics in the in-game config menu.

#1 - Modern Warfare Mod

Image via Minecraft

The Modern Warfare Mod is an extremely detailed mod that adds a countless number of guns to Minecraft.

Each weapon is modeled exceptionally well, almost looking precisely like real guns.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many options, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other according to his/her preference.